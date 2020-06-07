USA Clinics Group Reopen with Safety Measures in Place

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases USA Vein Clinics Press Release

USA Clinics Group announced today it has begun reopening its treatment centers as of June 1st with new safety measures in place.

Northbrook, IL, June 07, 2020 --(



USA Vein Clinics, USA Vascular Centers and USA Fibroid Centers have taken a number of actions to protect its patients and staff to control the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with the expert guidance of the CDC and local public health authorities.



Patients and visitors can expect a number of safety measures including:

· All staff and patients wear a mask while in the clinic

· Medical equipment is cleaned and disinfected thoroughly before, during, and after each patient visit

· Pre-screening of patients is done prior to their appointments

· On-site wellness checkups to verify the health of each patient performed before treatment

· Private treatment rooms to maintain social distancing

· Increased sanitation of high-traffic areas

· Antimicrobial gel stations added in each clinic

· Emphasizing the importance of proper & frequent handwashing



“As we reopen, we are being diligent in taking every extra precaution to make our patients feel safe and not defer treatment,” said USA Clinics Group Founder, Dr. Yan Katsnelson.



Experienced vein specialists at USA Vein Clinics treat patients at over 80 locations for a variety of venous diseases and symptoms ranging from spider and varicose veins to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and other serious conditions. It is accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC).



USA Fibroid Centers specialize in non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids using an FDA approved minimally invasive procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). Performed by highly skilled interventional radiologists at its 34 locations, UFE allows patients to recover at home and resume daily activities within a week following treatment.



USA Vascular Centers is a national network of 31 facilities that treat a variety of conditions including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), fibroids, spinal fractures. Both USA Vascular Centers and USA Fibroid Centers have received accreditation for health care organizations that meet and exceed nationally recognized standards from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAC).



USA Clinics Group also provide telemedicine services that allows patients to have virtual doctor consultations in their homes. Telemedicine is accessible on any device with a webcam and an internet connection such as a smartphone, tablet, computer.



“Telemedicine helps make quality vein care more cost-effective and accessible,” said Katsnelson. “It allows patients to receive health services away from settings where the potential for contracting COVID-19 are higher, such as hospitals, waiting rooms, and other high traffic areas.”



The USA Clinics Group has received national recognition for providing comprehensive evaluation and evidence-based approach to patient care that results in consistent and better outcomes. “We are committed to partnering with the medical community to help improve the quality of life of their patients by providing the highest quality care,” Katsnelson said.



Same day appointments are available. For more information to refer patient or to schedule an appointment, contact the USA Vein Clinics at 888-768-3467; USA Fibroid Centers at 855-615-2555 and USA Vascular Centers at 888-773-2193.



About USA Vein Clinics



USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States with over 80 locations. Their team of experienced cardiovascular surgeons offer a variety of minimally invasive treatments to meet individual patient needs, including endovenous laser therapy, Clarivein ®, and sclerotherapy treatments. USA Vein Clinics accepts most insurance plans including Medicare. Patients are encouraged to call 888.768.3467 to schedule an appointment or speak to an insurance specialist. For more information, visit www.usaveinclinics.com.



About USA Fibroid Centers



USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.



About USA Vascular Centers

Chryl Chambers

888-768-3467



www.usaveinclinics.com

Susan Swartz

224-433-3291



