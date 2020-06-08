Shoot for Elopement Features in WedLuxe

Press Releases The Paris Photographer Press Release

The Paris Photographer collaborated with WedLuxe for a photo shoot of an elopement in Paris. The location of the styled shoot was The Peninsula Paris, a hotel in the heart of the most romantic city.

WedLuxe was founded in 2006 by Angela Desveaux, who is also the current Publisher and editor-in-chief for the platform and its publications. Apart from being an established luxury wedding media brand, WedLuxe is a multi- faceted company and a global industry leader that celebrates digital, social and luxury events. WedLuxe majorly encourages design, fashion, art and love through print. Their digital and print magazines are distributed across Canada, bi-annually.



Recently, The Paris Photographer collaborated with WedLuxe for a photo shoot of an elopement in Paris. The location of the styled shoot was The Peninsula Paris, a hotel in the heart of the most romantic city. The Rooftop terrace, where the couple took their vows, was elegantly decorated with floral distributions of colorful roses and other flowers, highlighting the entire view of the city in the background, including the iconic Eiffel tower. The ambience was captured as surreal as it appeared. The reception took place at the popularly lavish location of La Rotonde. The gold and white impact of the ambience along with the pink and purple hues, made the view captivating.



The elopement photo shoot has been featured on the WedLuxe web page.



About The Paris Photographer:

