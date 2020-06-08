Mantra's AI-Based Fever Screener - Mirada Rapid Installed at Vizag

Press Releases Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Mantra is one of India’s leading manufacturers of biometric and RFID devices with a great deal of experience in the biometric industry. It is well-known for its Iris sensors, Aadhaar integrated biometric devices and Fingerprint sensors. It recently launched a series of Facial recognition Thermal scanners for the purpose of fever screening in public spaces and an application called the “mTracker” with Bluetooth wristbands to trace COVID-19, infected individuals. Ahmedabad, India, June 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensure social distancing, the Waltair railway division at Vishakhapatnam recently installed a Mantra’s Mirada Rapid a AI-based fever screening system in their railway station platform.This human body temperature measurement device combines AI technology and Blackbody technology to give precise results with maximum efficiency. The system recognises human bodies and detects their temperature by accurately locating their forehead.By using high-end technologies, this device performs fever screening by scanning the forehead of masses and displaying their measured temperature in the computer monitor.As quoted in a Hyderabad daily newspaper, Jitendra Srivastava, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Railway Protection (RPF), Vishakhapatnam said, "One of the main advantages of the system is that it can detect a large number of passengers at a time, using the data from the physical condition, face identification and can also detect the temperature of a person wearing a surgical mask. Moreover, it can provide real-time accurate inspection results in diverse environments."Currently, Mantra’s Mirada Rapid has been installed in three stations across the East coast railways, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Vishakhapatnam.This device is of great serviceability in public places such as airports, railways stations, university, banks, corporate entities etc. Currently, it is being deployed as a precautionary step in several organisations and public spaces to contain the transmission of pathogens.This AI-based fever screener has a temperature detection alarm feature which alerts administrators upon detecting persons with a temperature higher than 37.3°C.Depending on the number of use cases, there are three versions of this device available - Basic, Professional and Enterprise model.Mantra is one of India’s leading manufacturers of biometric and RFID devices with a great deal of experience in the biometric industry. It is well-known for its Iris sensors, Aadhaar integrated biometric devices and Fingerprint sensors. It recently launched a series of Facial recognition Thermal scanners for the purpose of fever screening in public spaces and an application called the “mTracker” with Bluetooth wristbands to trace COVID-19, infected individuals. Contact Information Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

