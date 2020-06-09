Cousin to Rapper Fivio Foreign Shoots Pilot for New Series

Press Releases Midnight Roach Media Press Release

"The Deadass Files" is a paranormal series that will allow minorities the opportunity to step into the spotlight. Brooklyn, NY, June 09, 2020 -- Laverl Bumpus, cousin to celebrity rapper Fivio Foreign, recently finished a pilot shoot for a potential series that is currently in post-production. A paranormal show featuring an African American and Latino cast; "The Deadass Files" plans to allow it's audience to engage the show via an app.The series will be an unscripted, format mockumentary that presents both real and fictional stories of hauntings and terror. The team, Laverl (team leader), Joslyn, Miguel, Alexis and Naiquan, will scour NYC seeking out new nightmares and horrors to debunk. The show plans to use an additional format that they hope will keep viewers coming back for more.The show's creator, Laverl Bumpus, is currently working in collaboration with Midnight Roach Media to produce the series pilot."The Deadass Files" is a paranormal series that will allow minorities the opportunity to step into the spotlight.

