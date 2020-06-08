Loveforce International Book Climbs Amazon Sales Charts in the Wake of a Week of Protests Across America

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International's book Black in America by The Prophet of Life climbs Amazon Sales Charts after a week of protests across America.

The Poem “Why We Say Black Lives Matter” and perspectives on the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery could be the reason for the recent surge in sales. The author updates the book periodically. The unique thing about the book is that it covers many of the major cases of African American men being killed while in police custody and that the poems and perspectives were written at the time that the events were occurring. This not only keeps the book current but also makes it a source material for future generations.



“We are proud Black in America and its ability to stay current yet serve as a historical document at the same time,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “That is why Black in America was the first e-book we ever published and the seedling from which our scores of e-book titles we currently publish grew,” he continued.



