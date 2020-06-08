Black Light Communication Strategies LLC Announces New Communication Consulting Services

Press Releases Black Light Communication Strategies Press Release

Black Light Communication Strategies LLC, a Houston-based communication consulting firm, today announced an expanded service list to meet the needs of their current and potential clients. The expanded list of services include marketing Consulting Services, Public Relations, Educational Research, Design and Training.

Houston, TX, June 08, 2020 --



BLCS' services are developed with the client experience in mind. The expanded menu of services is designed to increase exposure and effectiveness as well as improve customer success.



- Public Relations

A track designed to assist with the dissemination of company news and pitching influencers, with the goal of increasing business awareness and transforming the business into an industry expert.



- Artist Marketing

A track designed to assist with developing, maintaining and marketing a visual or performance artist/group brand and image through sharing artist announcements and promotions, with the goal of cultivating increasing exposure and credibility



- Educational Research, Design and Training

A track designed to assist educators and educational institutions with design and implementation efforts through original content, assessments and training to increase engagement of internal and external customers.



Each track features three levels of service based on the business needs at the Program, Portfolio or Agency-level. Prices are available upon request.



Black Light Communication Strategies LLC's team of consultants have years of public relations, marketing, education design/implementation experience and understand that every client looks to Black Light Communication Strategies LLC for their unique communication needs.



To learn more about the Black Light Communication Strategies LLC Marketing Consulting Services, please visit BlackLightCommunication.buzz.



Media Contact

Anthony Cobb

Marketing/Public Relations Director

ascobb@blacklightcommunication.buzz

Anthony Cobb

281-624-5630



BlackLightCommunication.buzz



