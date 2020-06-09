New Book by Tara Cummins: Mother's Ingredients

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Adelaide Books announces the release of the memoir Mother's Ingredients.

Mother’s Ingredients is an innovative memoir written with main chapters that follow Tara’s early years growing up with an addict mother, interspersed with vignettes that track her progress through her first pregnancy. Contrast as a four-year-old left in the hands of a pedophile babysitter and dark drug houses while her mother is away feeding her addiction, with the first kicks of her twin daughters and the joy and absolute dread that all too often overwhelms her. Dive back into Tara’s young life as she takes beer cans away from her toddler brother and witness the rare happy family moments filled with a mother who is shortly sober. Learn about car seats and baby names while the feelings of unease, both physically and emotionally, build up around her pregnancy. By clashing vivid scenes from her childhood to that of the pregnancy Tara gives readers a sense of tension and emotional depth in every section.



Tara Cummins was born and raised in the mountains of Southern California. She received her MFA from the California State University of San Bernardino and has taught at Victor Valley College. She now lives with her husband and four children in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mother’s Ingredients is her first book.



