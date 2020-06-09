Versasec Launches vSEC:CMS Version 5.8

Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release

The latest version of vSEC:CMS from Versasec is up to 20 times faster than previous versions.

Enhancements found in vSEC:CMS 5.8 include the following:

* Updated database interface enabling faster operations, lower memory usage and higher throughput.

* SSL is now supported for the gRPC protocol. gRPC significantly improves client server communication speed and resource usage.

* It is now possible to install vSEC:CMS without a physical System Owner Card. This enables a much faster Proof of Concept (PoC) setup!

* Enhanced Windows Hello for Business (WHfB) integration with support for multi-role user accounts, multi-key per container and connectors to additional CAs.

* RSDM can now make use of the fast gRPC protocol

* The Thales TCT Luna T-Series HSM can now be utilized by vSEC:CMS

* The following PKI credentials are now fully supported by vSEC:CMS:

- Thales IDPrime 930/3930

- Aventra MyEID 4.5

- Dot Origin KEY-ID

- Extended Feitian FIDO Security Key support: In this version we have further improved the management of Feitian's tokens and smart cards. Extra attention has been put on the new K9 token and PIV applet management.



"Version 5.8 is the best version of vSEC:CMS that we have ever made. In our tests we see 15 times faster startup of the system - that alone is worth the upgrade. I am also excited about the further integration with smart and convenient virtual credentials, such as Microsoft WHfB and Thales IDPrime Virtual that we now have performed," said Joakim Thorén, CEO and Founder of Versasec.



About vSEC:CMS S-Series

While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary solutions in-house can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented, and intuitive vSEC:CMS remove the barriers to identity and access management (IAM). Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in large-scale projects.



Resources

Cases: https://versasec.com/company/casestudies

Resellers: https://versasec.com/company/partners

Support: https://support.versasec.com/

Blog: https://versasec.com/blog

How to acquire additional vSEC:CMS licenses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHmIBlFccM0



About Versasec

Joakim Thoren

+46 8-555 103 10



https://versasec.com



