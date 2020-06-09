A New Tale Comes to an Old Story with Dylan Watson's "All Walks of Life"

Eclipse Studios’ “All Walks of Life” is to make its way onto the big screen in February 2021. With principal photography taking nearly 80 days. All Walks of Life will finally be ready to premiere for all to see.

Directed and written by Dylan Watson. The film’s executive producers are Ava Carter, Adagio Esposito, and William Davidson



Eclipse Studios Presents a Prime Video Production, “All Walks of Life” Opening to viewers in late February 2021. This film is not yet rated.



