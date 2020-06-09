PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
A New Tale Comes to an Old Story with Dylan Watson's "All Walks of Life"


Eclipse Studios’ “All Walks of Life” is to make its way onto the big screen in February 2021. With principal photography taking nearly 80 days. All Walks of Life will finally be ready to premiere for all to see.

Cuyahoga Falls, OH, June 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About the Film: In Eclipse Studios’ “All Walks of Life” we follow a ragtag group of 5 teenagers from every different lifestyle of life, Andy Ward (Adagio Esposito), Sabrina Connors (Kaitlynn Earickson), Logan Mills (Aden Dawson), Nico Quinn (Samantha Kneil), Amelia Hart (Natalie Van Houten). These teenagers will learn how to navigate through all the physical and emotional troubles of life, giving a strong sense of catharsis by the end of their journey. The film also includes major global issues such as Suicide, PTSD, and Depression. The films purpose it to give teens with social, physical and mental issues a voice, and help them navigate through there troubles with the help of positive supporting roles.

Directed and written by Dylan Watson. The film’s executive producers are Ava Carter, Adagio Esposito, and William Davidson

Eclipse Studios Presents a Prime Video Production, “All Walks of Life” Opening to viewers in late February 2021. This film is not yet rated.

Official social info and hashtag:
Facebook : @allwalksoflifeprime
Instagram : @Allwalksoflife_prime
Twitter : @AWOL_prime
Official Hashtag: #AWOLPRIME
Contact Information
Eclipse Studios
Dylan Watson
‪(330) 267-7304‬
Contact
https://allwalksoflife.info

