AM Webtech Celebrating a Decade Of Success

AM Webtech Pvt Ltd is celebrating its 10 year anniversary and sharing their glorious journey with valuable customers & remarkable peoples.

Indore, India, June 10, 2020 --



The journey begins with the one mission to “empower the business with future-ready resource.” They did research and grew passionately with data-driven decision making.



The company is established in a small rented space with limited highly skilled, qualified, and dedicated brains. With the span of time, the team grows to 50+ in a new spacious building with new dept and domains.



The constant project’s challenges and customer feedback was the only thing that fueled them to this current achievement and keeps them motivated till present.



The 10 years long journey has witnessed the tonnes of changes in the process, working style, quality parameters, teams to make the management smooth and team-friendly



Mr. Hitesh Solanki (CTO):- "This long 10-year journey was great and it is very memorable with the dedicated team members who work around the clock to deliver the quality to the clients and Our clients also trusted and supported us each time by believing in us.



"Our team has been a great asset due to which we had reached this milestone."



The organization constantly follows its 7 core values (7Cs) to achieve the desired result. The core values are:

>> Customer- centricity

>> Clarity

>> Communication

>> Connectivity

>> Consistency

>> Commitment

>> Culture



Hitesh Solanki

+91 8448449003



www.amwebtech.com



