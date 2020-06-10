Contentserv Hosts Its First Digital Readiness Virtual Summit

Press Releases Contentserv Group AG Press Release

Contentserv invites C-Level executives and decision-makers to the upcoming online event in June, covering all aspects of digital readiness and accelerating digital initiatives.

Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/ Ermatingen, Switzerland, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Contentserv, the world’s leading Product Experience Platform provider, will host its first digital online conference, the Digital Readiness Virtual Summit, from June 16 to 18, 2020. The virtual conference aims to bring together a global audience with four localized, half-day programs covering all aspects of digital readiness. For English-speaking audiences, the summit will take place on June 18, 2020, with an official program from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.The summit invites C-level executives as well as decision-makers from marketing, e-commerce, procurement, product management, and IT who understand the challenge of meeting the growing demands of customers across all channels. Technologies continue to accelerate the pace of digital change, and this has had a significant impact on the purchasing behavior of customers.Businesses today are seeking to maintain business continuity - primarily due to disruptive events such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Readiness Summit aspires to outline how companies can accelerate the speed of their digital initiatives to remain competitive in the future and to meet the global challenges of economic, environmental, and social change.Well-known Contentserv customers such as Mizuno, Dorel Juvenile, Betty Barclay, Warema, and Porsche, will provide insights into their digitization projects during the summit. Experienced partners will also present valuable tips and best practices for e-commerce and digital product communication.In addition to the half-day agenda, a whole range of on-demand offerings will be able to be individually accessed at any time. Furthermore, by using a virtual exhibition area, partners will be able to be visited "at the stand" throughout the entire day.Guests will also gain brand-new insights into innovative product developments around the Contentserv Product Experience Platform, which enables companies to provide customers with rich, relevant, and context-sensitive product content in real-time across all channels.Interested C-level, marketing, e-commerce, procurement, product management and IT professionals can register here: https://bit.ly/37lZSDvAbout ContentservContentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM) and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/ Contact Information Contentserv Group AG

https://www.contentserv.com



