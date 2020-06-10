Loveforce International Signs Autumn Leaves

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Santa Clarita, CA, June 10, 2020 --(



McCown has been the bass player in a couple of notable bands including The Footnotes a Houston based Rockabilly band and The Decadents, a Covina California based post punk band which also included record producer Florian Gonzales as lead singer Florian Gray. Mc Cown recorded with both bands and was a big part of The Decadents LP Subliminal Hokum even authoring one of the A side of a single that helped launch the album. Walts is a veteran performer having performed extensively throughout Southern California.



“Autumn Leaves offers a unique sound, somewhere between Alternative and Folk Rock, their sound harkens back to the past but is brand new at the same time,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



Loveforce International will begin releasing material on Autumn Leaves before the end of June. Their songs will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, Savaan, KKBox, Tidal, Napster, Media Net, Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, and Net Ease.



Santa Clarita, CA, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International has signed Alternative Rock / Folk Rock Duo Autumn Leaves. Autumn Leaves consists of veteran musician James Mc Cown and singer-guitarist Shelly Walts. Loveforce International Signed Autumn Leaves to a recording contract with Loveforce International Records, a song publishing contract with Loveforce International Music BMI and a book deal with Loveforce International Publishing.

