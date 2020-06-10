Digisonics and Epsilon Imaging Collaborate to Provide EchoInsight® Strain Imaging to Digisonics Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Customers

Press Releases Digisonics Press Release

Digisonics and Epsilon Imaging announce a partnership to improve interoperability between their applications and deliver advanced visualization and analysis with strain imaging for CVIS customers.

“We are excited to partner with Digisonics to integrate EchoInsight as a strain imaging and quantification solution for DigiView customers,” said Eric Sieczka, president and CEO at Epsilon Imaging. “Earlier this year, a reimbursable CPT myocardial strain imaging code (+93356) became effective for insurance claims indicating the tremendous clinical value strain imaging brings to improving the quality and standardization of echo studies.”



Sieczka added, “Our goal is to collaborate with partners to ensure that customers have an optimized and efficient routine echo reading workflow while gaining the benefits of incorporating strain imaging.”



“Digisonics is committed to providing access to best-in-class tools that improve clinical analysis, interpretation and reporting and ultimately, patient outcomes,” said James Devlin, President at Digisonics. “We look forward to this partnership with Epsilon Imaging and offering DigiView customers access to EchoInsight for clinical and research use.”



The DigiView CVIS is a standards-based and vendor-neutral solution, combining image review, structured reporting, an integrated clinical database and powerful PACS image archive into one complete solution for all cardiovascular modalities. Combined with seamless integration to incumbent 3rd party systems, DigiView automates the cardiovascular workflow for improved efficiency and greater reporting accuracy leading to better patient outcomes.



Contact Information Digisonics

Dora Wu

713-529-7979



www.digisonics.com



