AstraZeneca to Lead Workshop at Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2020

SMi Group are delighted to announce that industry expert Digby Harris, Global Category Manager, AstraZeneca will lead a pre-conference workshop on 6th October in London.

The Workshop Leader is Digby harris, Global Category Manager – Medical Device development, AstraZeneca



Half-day pre-conference workshop will be on Tuesday 6th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.00 at Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK.



Overview of the workshop:

Digital therapeutics using connected devices are often developed in collaboration between pharma, device and software developers, data platform owners, data providers, wearables and sensor providers and others.



This workshop will focus on:

• Reviewing the typical scope and component elements of a digital therapeutic

• Key considerations for a successful multi-party collaboration

• Development of the collaborations of the future



This workshop is intended for those who wish to learn more about:

• Collaborating with other parties (including pharma and technology providers) to develop digital therapeutic solutions.

• How collaborations are evolving and why



More information on the workshop can be found here: http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom2



Who Should attend:

Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers of: Drug-delivery developers | Autoinjectors | Device Engineering| Human Factors | Scientist | Product | Injectables | Packaging | Regulatory Affairs | Connectivity | Medical Device Data | Novel Product Technology | Smart device developers | Training device developers | Device-safety solution providers | Drug developers or anyone who works with Wearable Devices/ On-Body Injectors within pharmaceutical, biotech and solution providers.



To learn more about the conference and view the full agenda please visit:

http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom2



Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

7th – 8th October 2020

London, UK

Proudly sponsored by: Quantex-arc



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

