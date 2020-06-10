Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Grazing Minds Research And Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from Grazing Minds Research And Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: Grazing Minds Gets Mandate to Train and Deploy 2500 Professionals in Logistics Sector

Fit My Parcel Logistics, a UK based last minute Enterprise delivery service with network across 22 countries has tied-up with India-based consulting edtech startup Grazing Minds as part of their three year vision to fine tune their existing and new employees in line with the changing dynamics post COVID, a top company official said today.

Mumbai, India, June 10, 2020 --(



Tony Cawston, the Divisional CEO for Europe Division of Fitmyparcel believes that, post Covid-19 there will be an urgent need to be more agile, more nimble and more digital. As part of this strategy, FitMyParcel figures INDIA and S.E. Asia quite vital in unlocking their “cost-efficient” workforce program. He further stated the challenges faced by them while recruiting for their own/partner staff agencies is a mismatch between industry and employee expectations. Explaining the same, Meghan Kurtz – President (S.E.Asia) for fitmyparcel says, “We don’t want to focus on academic scores while recruiting, but want talented individuals who understand logistics – so it becomes easier for us to orient them to our needs. Fresh graduates and sometimes MBA’s (unless Logistic specialization) are far from the industry needs. This indirectly forces us to hire experienced people for entry level jobs, which creates an imbalance in the eco-system in terms of their salary expectations or what we offer, despite being one of the best paymaster in the industry with industry’s one of the lowest attrition rate.”



Under this partnership Grazing Minds will train graduates on areas like managerial, logistics and supply chain management, through micro programs from three months to one year and make them future ready. FitMyParcel has committed to absorb over 2500 entry level graduates for their “remote back end operations” from India, participating in the #aatmanirbharbharat.



Commenting on the tie-up, Asish Dash, co- founder, Grazing Minds in a statement, said, “In recent years, Logistics has undergone a shift in its role and it’s not sufficient to understand 'desi' models or case studies only. Therefore, the supply chain professionals must develop industry-relevant skill sets."



Under the collaboration, Grazing Minds is an authorized provider of exam and training sessions to prepare participants for the final exam. The duration of training programs are going to be two months (for micro programs) live sessions with certified Supply Chain experts on weekends virtually, mock exams, mock assessments, preparation on sample papers and final examination that will be conducted in collaboration with Fitmyparcel team.



“Digital evolution and the boom in smartphone adoption are redefining the learning patterns of the digital community at large. With these partnerships, we are building an education ecosystem that gives learners the opportunities to thrive in their respective careers and subjects and help solve their challenges with ease. This will also help us attain our target of a billion dollar company by 2023,” said Rohan Varrier, CMO, Fitmyparcel.



What Does Grazing Minds Do?



Founded in 2018, Grazing Minds offers live online courses. At present, it offers full-time, online Three month and One year long courses for users looking to get into BFSI, logistics and hospitality as careers.



The company thereon provides career counselling as part of their student assessment process and connects graduates to industry partners for placement upon completion of the course or absorbs the students in-house with various consulting projects being run by Grazing Minds. This results in running an efficient "train and deploy" model of consulting by Grazing Minds achieving higher cost and quality control levels.



Grazing Minds courses are focused on industry-aligned practical skills and professionally required life skills that allow easy deploy-ability to live projects. The USP of their course they believe is in "low cost". As per their CEO, R.N.DAS Grazing Minds is all about creating knowledge and jobs by minimal investment. Mr. Das a veteran from a PSU bank believe pricing is the key in unlocking human potential in India.



Currently, Grazing Minds courses are averaged around $100, which they intend to bring down to $30 through efficient utilization of capital and higher churn in placement activities. This they also intend to tap into under-served markets in Europe, Africa and S.E.Asia. Mumbai, India, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FitMyParcel and Grazing Minds have joined hands to create industry needed programs in logistics to teach freshers the basic fundamentals that make them readily deploy-able, thereby minimizing training costs.Tony Cawston, the Divisional CEO for Europe Division of Fitmyparcel believes that, post Covid-19 there will be an urgent need to be more agile, more nimble and more digital. As part of this strategy, FitMyParcel figures INDIA and S.E. Asia quite vital in unlocking their “cost-efficient” workforce program. He further stated the challenges faced by them while recruiting for their own/partner staff agencies is a mismatch between industry and employee expectations. Explaining the same, Meghan Kurtz – President (S.E.Asia) for fitmyparcel says, “We don’t want to focus on academic scores while recruiting, but want talented individuals who understand logistics – so it becomes easier for us to orient them to our needs. Fresh graduates and sometimes MBA’s (unless Logistic specialization) are far from the industry needs. This indirectly forces us to hire experienced people for entry level jobs, which creates an imbalance in the eco-system in terms of their salary expectations or what we offer, despite being one of the best paymaster in the industry with industry’s one of the lowest attrition rate.”Under this partnership Grazing Minds will train graduates on areas like managerial, logistics and supply chain management, through micro programs from three months to one year and make them future ready. FitMyParcel has committed to absorb over 2500 entry level graduates for their “remote back end operations” from India, participating in the #aatmanirbharbharat.Commenting on the tie-up, Asish Dash, co- founder, Grazing Minds in a statement, said, “In recent years, Logistics has undergone a shift in its role and it’s not sufficient to understand 'desi' models or case studies only. Therefore, the supply chain professionals must develop industry-relevant skill sets."Under the collaboration, Grazing Minds is an authorized provider of exam and training sessions to prepare participants for the final exam. The duration of training programs are going to be two months (for micro programs) live sessions with certified Supply Chain experts on weekends virtually, mock exams, mock assessments, preparation on sample papers and final examination that will be conducted in collaboration with Fitmyparcel team.“Digital evolution and the boom in smartphone adoption are redefining the learning patterns of the digital community at large. With these partnerships, we are building an education ecosystem that gives learners the opportunities to thrive in their respective careers and subjects and help solve their challenges with ease. This will also help us attain our target of a billion dollar company by 2023,” said Rohan Varrier, CMO, Fitmyparcel.What Does Grazing Minds Do?Founded in 2018, Grazing Minds offers live online courses. At present, it offers full-time, online Three month and One year long courses for users looking to get into BFSI, logistics and hospitality as careers.The company thereon provides career counselling as part of their student assessment process and connects graduates to industry partners for placement upon completion of the course or absorbs the students in-house with various consulting projects being run by Grazing Minds. This results in running an efficient "train and deploy" model of consulting by Grazing Minds achieving higher cost and quality control levels.Grazing Minds courses are focused on industry-aligned practical skills and professionally required life skills that allow easy deploy-ability to live projects. The USP of their course they believe is in "low cost". As per their CEO, R.N.DAS Grazing Minds is all about creating knowledge and jobs by minimal investment. Mr. Das a veteran from a PSU bank believe pricing is the key in unlocking human potential in India.Currently, Grazing Minds courses are averaged around $100, which they intend to bring down to $30 through efficient utilization of capital and higher churn in placement activities. This they also intend to tap into under-served markets in Europe, Africa and S.E.Asia. Contact Information Grazing Minds Research And Consulting

Aakansha Arora

+91-9594931710



https://grazingminds.co.in



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Grazing Minds Research And Consulting Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend