Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Receive press releases from Midas Hospitality: By Email RSS Feeds: Midas Hospitality Opens St. Louis' First Aloft Hotel

Hotelier has high expectations for the Cortex community's sole hotel.

St. Louis, MO, June 10, 2020 --(



The “different by design” Aloft hotel by Marriott is located at 4245 Duncan Ave. and offers 129 tech-forward rooms with two meeting rooms and amenities that include an on-site fitness center, heated indoor pool, and the W XYZ®bar with outdoor seating overlooking the Cortex Commons open to the public. Urban-inspired design, accessible technology, and innovative programming centering on music, food and beverage make the Aloft unique. This is complemented by an amazing team including Katie O’Connor as General Manager of the property, with Robyn Niedringhaus leading the area sales team and efforts.



The five-story Aloft hotel caters to today’s modern traveler who craves jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at an affordable price. It is conveniently located near several offices including Aon, Boeing, Microsoft and Square. It is minutes away from the Midtown Arts district, The Grove, Forest Park, BJC Medical Center, Saint Louis University, Washington University, Harris Stowe State University and the St. Louis Zoo. And it offers ease of alternative transportation with access to the Great River Greenway and the Cortex Metrolink station.



This is the twelfth hotel Midas Hospitality will manage in the greater St. Louis region, bringing its total hotel count to 40 across 11 Midwest and Southern states. Midas Hospitality and the Aloft brand share Cortex’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and dynamic community where everyone is welcome.



“We’re proud to introduce this vibrant hotel experience to St. Louis and specifically the Cortex Innovation District,” said Midas Hospitality CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “The energy of the Aloft Hotel matches the neighborhood perfectly.”



J.T. Norville, Managing Partner and Cofounder added that, “We’re grateful for our financial partners, investors, and for all the Midas people who made this possible."



Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. St. Louis, MO, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midas Hospitality, a leading hotel development, management and investment firm, recently opened the St. Louis region’s first Aloft hotel in the heart of the 200-acre Cortex Innovation Community.The “different by design” Aloft hotel by Marriott is located at 4245 Duncan Ave. and offers 129 tech-forward rooms with two meeting rooms and amenities that include an on-site fitness center, heated indoor pool, and the W XYZ®bar with outdoor seating overlooking the Cortex Commons open to the public. Urban-inspired design, accessible technology, and innovative programming centering on music, food and beverage make the Aloft unique. This is complemented by an amazing team including Katie O’Connor as General Manager of the property, with Robyn Niedringhaus leading the area sales team and efforts.The five-story Aloft hotel caters to today’s modern traveler who craves jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at an affordable price. It is conveniently located near several offices including Aon, Boeing, Microsoft and Square. It is minutes away from the Midtown Arts district, The Grove, Forest Park, BJC Medical Center, Saint Louis University, Washington University, Harris Stowe State University and the St. Louis Zoo. And it offers ease of alternative transportation with access to the Great River Greenway and the Cortex Metrolink station.This is the twelfth hotel Midas Hospitality will manage in the greater St. Louis region, bringing its total hotel count to 40 across 11 Midwest and Southern states. Midas Hospitality and the Aloft brand share Cortex’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and dynamic community where everyone is welcome.“We’re proud to introduce this vibrant hotel experience to St. Louis and specifically the Cortex Innovation District,” said Midas Hospitality CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “The energy of the Aloft Hotel matches the neighborhood perfectly.”J.T. Norville, Managing Partner and Cofounder added that, “We’re grateful for our financial partners, investors, and for all the Midas people who made this possible."Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Midas Hospitality

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 692-0100



http://www.midashospitality.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midas Hospitality