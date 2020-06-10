Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Receive press releases from Telgian: By Email RSS Feeds: Telgian Announces Support of the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

Phoenix, AZ, June 10, 2020 --(



Founded by Alan Breslau in 1977, the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people affected by a burn injury. Breslau, himself a burn survivor of a 1963 airplane crash, visited a young boy in a burn center shortly after his accident. There, he recognized the power of peer support and the idea for the Phoenix Society was born.



Breslau is far from alone in his experience with a life threatening burn event. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, 1.1 million burn injuries requiring medical attention occur each year. Around the globe, that number skyrockets to 11 million who face a burn injury annually. The work done by the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is essential for those, like fire protection industry leader Telgian, who are committed to building a safer world.



“The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors recognizes the terrible toll that fire exacts from its survivors and is dedicated to addressing the human side of fire tragedies,” says Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “It is a privilege for our associates to work with an organization that supports those who are suffering the emotional and physical effects from burn injuries. We can think of no better cause for our company to support.”



As a supporter of the organization, Telgian will assist with a wide range of important initiatives including:



• Peer Support

• Phoenix SOAR (Survivors Offering Assistance in Recovery)

• Burn Support Magazine

• Online Resources



“Education is the key to advancing burn prevention. By partnering with the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, we can utilize our fire safety expertise to help achieve a greater vision,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes. “Devoting our resources and knowledge, Telgian can advocate for positive change around the world; these safety and recovery programs are not only important, but are also far reaching.”



One of the most vital programs produced by the Phoenix Society is the Phoenix World Burn Congress (WBC). WBC is the world’s largest gathering of the burn community, connecting attendees to support services and essential resources. From speakers, to workshops, WBC offers many burn survivors their first chance to connect with others on the journey of recovery. In addition, WBC provides special programming for the loved ones of burn survivors loved ones, as well as allied professionals.



To learn more, please visit the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors website at:phoenix-society.org



About Telgian



Since 1985, Telgian has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative fire protection services, security, life safety consulting and engineering / design services, keeping facilities safe, compliant, and on budget.



Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ with offices across the nation, as well as in Canada and Mexico, Telgian provides services throughout the US and abroad. These include comprehensive, single-source solutions for all fire protection testing and inspections, security, and life safety needs. To learn more about Telgian’s companies including Telgian Engineering & Consulting and Telgian Fire Safety, please visit Telgian.com. Phoenix, AZ, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Telgian recently announced its proud support of the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. This organization serves not only burn survivors, but also loved ones, burn care professionals and researchers, uniting them in order to advance lifelong healing, optimal recovery and burn prevention.Founded by Alan Breslau in 1977, the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people affected by a burn injury. Breslau, himself a burn survivor of a 1963 airplane crash, visited a young boy in a burn center shortly after his accident. There, he recognized the power of peer support and the idea for the Phoenix Society was born.Breslau is far from alone in his experience with a life threatening burn event. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, 1.1 million burn injuries requiring medical attention occur each year. Around the globe, that number skyrockets to 11 million who face a burn injury annually. The work done by the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is essential for those, like fire protection industry leader Telgian, who are committed to building a safer world.“The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors recognizes the terrible toll that fire exacts from its survivors and is dedicated to addressing the human side of fire tragedies,” says Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “It is a privilege for our associates to work with an organization that supports those who are suffering the emotional and physical effects from burn injuries. We can think of no better cause for our company to support.”As a supporter of the organization, Telgian will assist with a wide range of important initiatives including:• Peer Support• Phoenix SOAR (Survivors Offering Assistance in Recovery)• Burn Support Magazine• Online Resources“Education is the key to advancing burn prevention. By partnering with the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, we can utilize our fire safety expertise to help achieve a greater vision,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes. “Devoting our resources and knowledge, Telgian can advocate for positive change around the world; these safety and recovery programs are not only important, but are also far reaching.”One of the most vital programs produced by the Phoenix Society is the Phoenix World Burn Congress (WBC). WBC is the world’s largest gathering of the burn community, connecting attendees to support services and essential resources. From speakers, to workshops, WBC offers many burn survivors their first chance to connect with others on the journey of recovery. In addition, WBC provides special programming for the loved ones of burn survivors loved ones, as well as allied professionals.To learn more, please visit the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors website at:phoenix-society.orgAbout TelgianSince 1985, Telgian has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative fire protection services, security, life safety consulting and engineering / design services, keeping facilities safe, compliant, and on budget.Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ with offices across the nation, as well as in Canada and Mexico, Telgian provides services throughout the US and abroad. These include comprehensive, single-source solutions for all fire protection testing and inspections, security, and life safety needs. To learn more about Telgian’s companies including Telgian Engineering & Consulting and Telgian Fire Safety, please visit Telgian.com. Contact Information Telgian

Susan McNeill

877-835-4426



telgian.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Telgian Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend