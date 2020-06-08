Transfinder Extends Free Stopfinder Offer

Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

Stopfinder Communication Helps Districts During Reopening

Transfinder first offered the communication app for free to schools for the remainder of the school year when the COVID-19 crisis first hit. But with most schools not reopening this spring, Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella decided to make the solution available for free to assist schools as they make plans to reopen in the fall.



Stopfinder Communication is being offered to all school districts whether they are Transfinder clients or not. A district does not have to be using routing software to utilize this tool.



“Schools are facing tremendous challenges as they plan to reopen with many potential ‘what if’ scenarios they will need to adjust to,” Civitella said. “District officials will need to communicate these changes quickly with families. Stopfinder Communication will also help parents communicate quickly with district leaders what they are seeing on the ground.”



The app allows districts to blast notifications districtwide as well as to specific groups based on grade, region and other criteria. Unlike email, a typical form of communication districts use, there is no “spam” filter to prevent the messages from getting delivered. Districts and parents can also track if messages have been opened. All communications are saved securely for review.



Many school districts also use the Stopfinder Communication app to communicate with each other.



“District personnel should now overcommunicate,” Civitella said. “People need to be kept up to date and know that the information they are receiving is the most reliable.”



To learn how your district could benefit from Stopfinder Communication, visit http://www.stopfinder.com, call 888-427-2403 or email freestopfinder@transfinder.com.



About Transfinder

