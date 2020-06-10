Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Suspense Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Suspense Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Suspense Radio Interviews Bestselling Author Greg Hurwitz as He Talks About the Orphan X Series

Suspense Radio bring on NYT Bestselling Author Greg Hurwitz as he talks about his latest book "Into The Fire," which is book five in the Orphan X series. Greg was awarded the Crimson Scribe award for his book Orphan X in 2016 from Suspense Magazine.

Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2020 --(



Gregg Hurwitz is the New York Times, #1 internationally bestselling author of 22 thrillers, including the Orphan X series, and two award-winning thriller novels for teens. His novels have won numerous literary awards, graced top ten lists, and have been published in 32 languages.



Gregg has written screenplays for or sold spec scripts to many of the major studios (including The Book Of Henry), and written, developed, and produced television for various networks. He is also a New York Times bestselling comic book writer, having penned stories for Marvel (Wolverine, Punisher) and DC (Batman, Penguin). He has published numerous academic articles on Shakespeare, taught fiction writing in the USC English Department, and guest lectured for UCLA, and for Harvard in the United States and internationally. In the course of researching his thrillers, he has sneaked onto demolition ranges with Navy SEALs, swum with sharks in the Galapagos, and gone undercover into mind-control cults.



Additionally, Gregg is actively working to end polarization in politics and on college campuses. His editorial pieces have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, and others.



"Into The Fire": Evan Smoak lives by his own code.



Once he was known as Orphan X. Trained as an off-the-books government assassin and spoken about only in whispers, Evan Smoak was one of the most talented – and most feared – men in the Program. But he broke free and reinvented himself as The Nowhere Man, a figure shrouded in mystery, known for helping the truly desperate.



If anyone is truly desperate, it’s Max Merriweather.



Max is at the end of his rope. His cousin has been brutally murdered, leaving Max an envelope that contains nothing but a mysterious key. However, someone really wants that key, badly enough that Max – and anyone he turns to – is in deadly danger. What seems like a simple job for The Nowhere Man turns out to be anything but. Behind every threat he takes out, a deadlier one emerges and Evan Smoak must put himself in greater danger than ever before as he heads once more Into The Fire.



Suspense Radio is a subsidiary of Suspense Magazine, located in Calabasas, CA. www.suspensemagazine.com Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Suspense Radio is honored to have bestselling author Greg Hurwitz on the show. Greg talks about the Orphan X series, including his latest book "Into The Fire." Visit www.suspensemagazine.com to listen to the interview.Gregg Hurwitz is the New York Times, #1 internationally bestselling author of 22 thrillers, including the Orphan X series, and two award-winning thriller novels for teens. His novels have won numerous literary awards, graced top ten lists, and have been published in 32 languages.Gregg has written screenplays for or sold spec scripts to many of the major studios (including The Book Of Henry), and written, developed, and produced television for various networks. He is also a New York Times bestselling comic book writer, having penned stories for Marvel (Wolverine, Punisher) and DC (Batman, Penguin). He has published numerous academic articles on Shakespeare, taught fiction writing in the USC English Department, and guest lectured for UCLA, and for Harvard in the United States and internationally. In the course of researching his thrillers, he has sneaked onto demolition ranges with Navy SEALs, swum with sharks in the Galapagos, and gone undercover into mind-control cults.Additionally, Gregg is actively working to end polarization in politics and on college campuses. His editorial pieces have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, and others."Into The Fire": Evan Smoak lives by his own code.Once he was known as Orphan X. Trained as an off-the-books government assassin and spoken about only in whispers, Evan Smoak was one of the most talented – and most feared – men in the Program. But he broke free and reinvented himself as The Nowhere Man, a figure shrouded in mystery, known for helping the truly desperate.If anyone is truly desperate, it’s Max Merriweather.Max is at the end of his rope. His cousin has been brutally murdered, leaving Max an envelope that contains nothing but a mysterious key. However, someone really wants that key, badly enough that Max – and anyone he turns to – is in deadly danger. What seems like a simple job for The Nowhere Man turns out to be anything but. Behind every threat he takes out, a deadlier one emerges and Evan Smoak must put himself in greater danger than ever before as he heads once more Into The Fire.Suspense Radio is a subsidiary of Suspense Magazine, located in Calabasas, CA. www.suspensemagazine.com Contact Information Suspense Magazine

John Raab

310-403-2271



www.SuspenseMagazine.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Suspense Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend