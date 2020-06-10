Cisdem Data Recovery 6.3.0 Supports to Detect Damaged Disk Partitions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem has upgraded Data Recovery to version 6.3.0 with the invisible issue of the non-partitioned disk fixed and test feature of the saved location added.

Chicago, IL, June 10, 2020 --



Cisdem Data Recovery is a reliable tool that assists you to retrieve all your deleted, lost, and formatted files. It'll look for important files such as photos, videos, audio, etc. across the storage devices and recover them in one go. The software supports internal & external drives, cameras with internal storage, memory cards, and so forth.



“The new version can detect files that are invisible due to damaged disk partitions”, said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “The recovered files can’t be saved on the original disk. To prevent novices from doing that, Cisdem Data Recovery only allows users to choose other disks as saved locations.”



What's New in Version 6.3.0?

* Fix invisible issue of the non-partitioned disk.

* Add test feature of saved location, to avoid saving on the recovered disk.

* Fixed some minor bugs.



Main Features:

1. One-click Scanning

It takes just a single click to initiate the recovery process and even a complete beginner can start it quickly.



2. 5 Recovery Modes

It offers 5 modes including Basic Recovery, Trash Recovery, Formatted Drive Recovery, External Drive Recovery, and Advanced Data Recovery, which for handling data loss in different situations.



3. Recover 200+ Files Types and Formats

It restores hundreds of file types such as photos, videos, documents, music, emails, packages, archives, etc. as well as all popular file formats like PNG, JPG， MP3, 7Z, Bin, MKV, MOBI, etc.



4. Recover from Internal and External Storage Devices

It works with various storage devices like Hard Drive, USB Drive, SD Card, Digital Camera, MP3/MP4 Player, iPod, etc.



5. Support Common File Systems

Users can recover lost, deleted and formatted data from - APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, ext2, etc.



6. Preview Found Files before Recovery

All recoverable files can be previewed so that users have the capacity to decide which files to get back and which to left behind.



7. Achieve Solid Recovery Results

It can deliver satisfactory and high-accuracy recovery results.



Price and Availability

Cisdem data recovery for Mac is available to be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/data-recovery-mac.html. Users can get a lifetime license with $49.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. For two lifetime licenses, it's $74.99. The free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-datarecovery-10.dmg.



About Cisdem

Contact Information Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025

www.cisdem.com

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



