Spanish Alternative Rock Singer Sonia Nawri Presents Debut EP in an Online Show on Show4me

Show4me started in 2015 as a concert crowdfunding tool and has since expanded into a full-blown network. In January of 2019, the platform raised round A investments to reach $13.4 million in funding. It's currently working on adding on new features to be presented this summer, including a mobile app for fans. Murcia, Spain, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On June 12, 2020, Spanish alternative rock singer-songwriter Sonia Nawri will stream her EP presentation show live from her home studio via her Artist club on Show4me. The singer’s debut EP is titled Law and Chaos and features alternative cosmic rock music.During her show, Sonia will present the songs off her EP and play a few of the fan-favorite covers live from her home rehearsal studio. The online event will start at 8 PM local time (GMT +2/CEST). As of the time of this writing, only five tickets remain available for the show, costing €1 and up.Sonia Nawri is a singer-songwriter from Murcia, Spain, who started making her own music in 2011. It was not until 2019, when the artist decided to make music her career and began work on her debut EP. Sonia creates music in the genres of alternative rock, dream pop, progressive rock, and New Wave. Sonia’s music is available in her Show4me Artist club.Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. The network offers a collection of tools for musicians and music professionals to connect with fans, build a solid and engaged fanbase, and convert followers into customers.Musicians and their teams can sell music (albums, EPs, singles) in their Artist clubs on the network, show tickets, Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets access to all of the musician's music and option to direct message the artist), ticket packs (show admission + merch or tutoring sessions, beat writing sessions, song dedication, aftershow access, and more).Show4me started in 2015 as a concert crowdfunding tool and has since expanded into a full-blown network. In January of 2019, the platform raised round A investments to reach $13.4 million in funding. It's currently working on adding on new features to be presented this summer, including a mobile app for fans. Contact Information Show4me Music Interaction Network

