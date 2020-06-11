Indonesian Classical Pianist Elizabeth Michelle Heryawan Streams a Ticketed Online Show for Pandemic Stress-Relief Live from Sydney on Show4me Music Interaction Network

Press Releases Show4me Music Interaction Network Press Release

Sydney, Australia, June 11, 2020 --(



The event will start at 6 PM GMT +10. Tickets start at $1 and there are 16 tickets left for the event as of the time of this writing.



Elizabeth Michelle Heryawan is a young musician from Indonesia. She started to learn the piano at 7 and has since won several awards and piano competitions, including a record awarded by Record Holders’ Republic confirming that Elizabeth, at 16, was the youngest person to have been awarded the status of Fellow of the London College of Music in piano.



Being a classical performer, Elizabeth also enjoys playing pop and jazz music. She composes classical and pop music works, her portfolio also includes a few orchestral works.



Elizabeth’s primary goal is to spread love and inspire people through her music. “I hope I can contribute my skill, creativity, and knowledge in music to motivate and inspire people around the world,” she says.



Her music is available in Elizabeth Michelle Heryawan Show4me Artist club.

Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. The network offers a collection of tools for musicians and music professionals to connect with fans, build a solid and engaged fan-base, and convert followers into customers.



Musicians and their teams can sell music (albums, EPs, singles) in their Artist clubs on the network, show tickets, Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets access to all of the musician's music and option to direct message the artist), ticket packs (show admission + merch or tutoring sessions, beat writing sessions, song dedication, aftershow access, and more).



Mary Ivanova

