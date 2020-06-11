Commercient and The Alias Group Sign a Partnership That Offers Salesforce Consulting Services for Clients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with The Alias Group, a Salesforce Consulting Services Firm based in Newark, Delaware, USA, that assists in process-driven, Lead Generation, and Salesforce CRM Services model for B2B clients.

Marietta, GA, June 11, 2020



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



The Alias Group established itself in Newark, Delaware, USA 25 years ago. They have implementations to grow and nurture customers that are underserved for an industry leader. Since this process started to expand, they joined forces with Salesforce to provide consulting services, in which their sales and Salesforce teams aim at providing process-driven, Lead Generation, and Salesforce CRM Services model for B2B clients looking to grow their business. Not only that, but The Alias Group has also expanded its business to fully integrate Salesforce initiatives and sales services through a disciplined and transparent methodology.



"At Alias, we are Salesforce power users day in and day out for both our Outsourced Inside Sales clients and our Salesforce CRM Services clients," said Chris Dohl, President of The Alias Group. “We’ve discovered that businesses in every industry aren’t using their Salesforce CRM to its fullest potential. It’s very satisfying when we can demonstrate the value of optimizing sales processes and Salesforce simultaneously - and then deliver that value,” he explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are excited to partner with Alias Group to provide their customers with seamless integration,” said Noah Thomas Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Their expertise with lead generation and sales cloud optimization we know will be a perfect fit to optimize Commercient SYNC data. We look forward to growing our business together,” he explained.



About Commercient

