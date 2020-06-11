Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases French's Boots & Shoes Press Release

French's Shoes and Boots Announces Grand Opening Sale and Celebration Hosting Live Event and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

About French’s Shoes and Boots: French’s Shoes & Boots started in 1903 as Walker’s Shoe Store on Main Street in Crossville, Tennessee. For generations, the French family has upheld the same traditions and values the original store was founded upon. Good work and friendly service has made them a staple in Tennessee communities for over 100 years. Offering the best footwear and apparel for women, men and children, customers can always expect great service and unbeatable prices at each of the 14 Tennessee locations. Fayetteville, TN, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- French’s Shoes and Boots announced an official celebration to mark the opening of their newest store in Fayetteville, TN. The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Thursday June 11 at 11:00 am, which is open to the general public and will officially kickoff the Grand Opening Sale. From June 11 to June 14, French’s is thanking the local community for the warm welcome with big sales and savings on some of their most popular products like boots and shoes. They are also offering special deals on seasonal products, like the latest styles of sandals from some of the top brands.On Saturday June 13, French’s will host a huge Grand Opening Celebration. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, games, prizes and trailers loaded with discounted merchandise. French’s will even have drawings to win one of several free pairs of boots. Radio station 105.5 FM will be broadcasting live between 12 pm – 2 pm.The French family purchased Roy and Rogers Western Apparel at the end of 2019 from Roy and Mary Ann Gray, who have spent the last 23 years turning their small business into a local favorite. Due to some unfortunate health issues, they realized the business needed to be sold or closed. After meeting with the Grays and learning about their passion and strong bond with the community, Rodney and Brad French decided to purchase the store to make sure the area would continue to have a source for great quality western apparel. “We were inspired by the stories we heard about the kind and loyal folks in this community and how important this store has been,” said Brad French. “As a family-owned business, we knew the right thing to do was step in and continue the tradition of providing great service and offering great products at fair prices.”In addition to the variety of products that were available at Roy and Rogers, French’s Shoes & Boots brings a huge selection of new brands and styles for men, women and children. Locals familiar with French’s are most excited about the addition of their famous bargain racks. Just like at each of French’s 13 other locations across Tennessee, the Fayetteville store will have bargain racks full of boots, shoes and more at prices of up to 90% off retail. These racks are constantly restocked with new merchandise, so experienced French’s shoppers know to grab great deals when they see them and come back often to see what’s new.About French’s Shoes and Boots: French’s Shoes & Boots started in 1903 as Walker’s Shoe Store on Main Street in Crossville, Tennessee. For generations, the French family has upheld the same traditions and values the original store was founded upon. Good work and friendly service has made them a staple in Tennessee communities for over 100 years. Offering the best footwear and apparel for women, men and children, customers can always expect great service and unbeatable prices at each of the 14 Tennessee locations. Contact Information French's Boots & Shoes

Lawrence Dresdner

615-280-1144



frenchsbootsandshoes.com



