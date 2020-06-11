Online Resistance Welding Seminars Now an Option

Press Releases T. J. Snow Company Press Release

Chattanooga, TN, June 11, 2020 --(



To register a group for T.J. Snow’s online resistance welding seminar, please email Cheryl McDonald at cherylmcdonald@tjsnow.com or call (423) 308-3214. For more information, visit www.tjsnow.com. Chattanooga, TN, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- T.J. Snow is proud to announce an online alternative to their popular resistance welding seminars. Learning modules from T.J. Snow’s regional and in-plant seminars have been adapted to suit an online, interactive environment. Classes are presented by T.J. Snow’s own Certified Resistance Welding Technicians (CRWT) who all possess years of experience as professional resistance welding technicians and seminar instructors.During a typical seven-hour class, attendees can expect to become familiar with the basics of resistance welding, pneumatic systems, weld transformer operation, weld control operation, basic welder set up, electrode selection and maintenance, and more. Each interactive class includes short quizzes throughout as well as engaging discussions between the instructor and attendees. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion upon finishing the course.Classes can be adapted to fit any company’s specific applications and needs including content customization as well as start time and class duration. Because of the nature of the online course, webinars are limited to five individuals from a company.T.J. Snow’s regional seminars have been hosted throughout the United States for over twenty years and are always received with praise from attendees. Instructors from T.J. Snow sought an additional, alternative means to deliver their exciting seminar that would benefit students unable to attend regional seminars and groups not large enough to host an in-plant seminar.One online seminar attendee writes of his experience, “As a young engineer it was incredibly valuable to be able to take a one-day training and immediately be able to understand what is happening with our resistance welding machines.”T.J. Snow’s reputation is built on helping customers succeed using resistance welding through new and used machinery sales, consumable supplies, training, and service.To register a group for T.J. Snow’s online resistance welding seminar, please email Cheryl McDonald at cherylmcdonald@tjsnow.com or call (423) 308-3214. For more information, visit www.tjsnow.com. Contact Information T. J. Snow Company

