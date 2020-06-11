California Construction Company Provides Free Advice and Consultation to the Public

Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

With over 45 years of experience in the construction field, Silva Construction is now offering advice to any homeowners seeking assistance with home repair, remodeling projects, and general structural problems with their homes. This is in addition to the company’s already established service of free estimate on projects of home remodeling and construction. Ways to reach the company can be found on their contact information page on their website: https://www.silvaconstruction.com/contact-us/



Dave Silva, co-owner of the company, made the announcement in response to the continuing problems encountered by public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, making it clear he stood by to do anything he could to help the public get through this crisis. He stated: “In this time, when so many people are forced to stay at home due to the unfortunate circumstances we find ourselves in, we want homeowners to know they are not alone. People find themselves faced with things breaking down in the house, or there’s the remodeling project that you’ve been meaning to do but never had the time. We want to help people achieve their home building goals. So we’ve opened our doors to giving any and all advice and consultation to the public on whatever is needed to improve their homes.”



Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California's South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.

