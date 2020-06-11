Donations to Allegro's Student Scholarship Fund

Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Learning music improves logic, memory, concentration, overall creativity and so much more. Students at Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy will not only play an instrument, they will understand music theory, learn proper technique, hear and play different styles of music, and more. All of the teachers at Allegro have high degrees in music education; some have doctorates just to encourage and guide students in their music journey. They speak multiple languages, which includes English, Russian and Spanish.



Allegro teaches all instruments: piano, keyboard, violin, viola, cello, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, flute, clarinet, saxophone, oboe, harmonica and voice. Allegro teaches music lessons to all ages and levels. Allegro wants the students to succeed by giving them the attention they need. Teachers will work with the students in private and group settings so that the student will succeed in solos and ensembles.



Allegro is the area's only school of music that does not turn away students based on their parents' ability to pay for lessons. Many local families have suffered the humiliating of loss of jobs, income, and many have lost homes. This, of course, means that their noble ambition of providing music lessons for local needy families is vastly under funded. Allegro is in dire need of sponsors to help their students whose parent have lost their jobs and can no longer afford paying for music lessons. Please feel free to contact Allegro by calling 941-358-8511. Sarasota, FL, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating 25 years of serving the community with music concerts and recitals, dance recitals and teaching proper etiquette to the community. Allegro is proud to proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has been teaching students of all backgrounds to learn and enjoy music, dance and etiquette.

Contact Information Allegro Music, Dnace and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
allegromusicacademy.com

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



allegromusicacademy.com



