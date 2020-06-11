Loveforce International Releases Four New Records on Summer Launch Day

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International releases new songs by Bobby Jonz, Rita Graham, Evan Lee Lovefire and inRchild on Summer Launch Day Friday June 12.

Santa Clarita, CA, June 11, 2020

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International Records is declaring Friday June 12 as Summer Launch Day. Loveforce International will be releasing four great records on that day. The records are by Soul-Blues Legend Bobby Jonz, Soul-Jazz Diva Rita Graham, Rhythm & Roller Evan Lee Lovefire and Innovative Multi-genre band inRchild.A New Soul Song by Bobby Jonz, one of the smoothest voices in music today, will slow dance its way into your heart with “Can I Have This Slow dance with You?” The song is about the art of slow dancing.If classic songs are your thing, former Ray Charles Raelette, Rita Graham, will bring back memories of pre-COVID times with her version of the Ray Charles Soul Classic “Georgia On My Mind.” This version of the song is orchestrated with lush instrumentation.A Rock song with Soul overtones are Rhythm and Roller Evan Lee Lovefire’s contribution to Loveforce International’s Summer Launch Day. “Searching for Marilyn” is about a love born out of fantasy and obsession.The newly signed multi-genre experience known as inRchild will add a touch of fantasy meets reality with their song “COVID-9teen.” The song is written from the point of view of a kid having to be stuck at home during the COVID era."We believe that this variety of quality material will provide a sales boost to usher in our summer launch schedule," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.All four records will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, Tidal, Google Play, Napster, Deezer, Saavn, Amazon Music, You Tube Music, KKBox, Media Net, Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook, Pandora and Net Ease.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

