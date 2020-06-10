Medecision Joins the Population Health Alliance

Press Releases Population Health Alliance Press Release Share Blog

PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at PopulationHealthAlliance.org. Washington, DC, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, recently announced that Medecision (medecision.com) has joined the organization as a new member. Medecision is an integrated health management company supporting virtual care and digital health that partners with risk-bearing organizations to manage over 50 million members in commercial, Medicare Advantage, and various Medicaid programs.“Medecision is widely recognized in the healthcare industry for its leadership and highly innovative approaches to driving value,” said Jaan Sidorov MD, President & CEO of the PA Clinical Network at the Pennsylvania Medical Society and President of the Population Health Alliance. “As a membership organization committed to increasing expertise in, awareness of and support for population health, Medecision’s membership will not only benefit all stakeholders in population health, but buyers, payers, providers and, most of all, patients,” Sidorov added.“At Medecision, we are passionate about liberating healthcare to enable care teams to work together seamlessly to drive the best health outcomes – by providing meaningful data, enhanced experiences, and empowered exchange of information for consumers, caregivers, and communities,” said Tamara Cull, DHA, POPM, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management at Medecision. “We know the consumer experience can be enhanced – with Quadruple Aim benefits all around – when we connect individuals to their care teams through virtual engagement solutions that deliver the right personal touch at the right time. That’s why we’re excited to join the Population Health Alliance in its work to engage stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem and improve health outcomes for all individuals.”In addition to offering their Aerial™ experience to enable better health and care, Medecision also provides robust and timely content and perspectives through their thought leadership website. Learn more at liberate.health.PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at PopulationHealthAlliance.org. Contact Information Population Health Alliance

