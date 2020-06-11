Tree Transplantation Company Saves Large Maple Trees at Remodeling Site

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

snohomish, WA, June 11, 2020 --(



In January 2020, the owners of a company taking over an old building in the Redmond, WA, area contacted Big Trees Inc., asking for their help with the trees. The 10 large Vine Maple trees were in the way of the company’s remodeling project for the building, but the owners were adamant that the trees be saved. After initial evaluation Big Trees determined that the best plan to move the trees was prior to mid-March, while the trees were still dormant.



However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the plans. That is until May, when the site was opened up again and the transplanting project was resumed. Due to the change in climate, Big Trees employed techniques to treat the trees and put them in a temporary state of dormancy, so the trees could still be moved despite already leafing out. The trees were then moved using a 10,000 lb heavy duty forklift. There was not enough room on site to store the trees, however Big Trees Inc was able to find room for them in their tree nursery, where they will stay for the next 2 years while the company remodeling project is fully completed. At that point Big Trees Inc. will assist in safely returning the trees to their home. The company was very thankful for Big Trees Inc.’s assistance on the site, and the company’s landscape architect stated she was excited to design her plan around the large specimen Vine maples.



Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees Inc., stated: “I love projects like these. Today, more and more owners of large projects are genuinely concerned about the existing landscape and try to do everything they can to save what is viable. It is really nice to see – and good for all the parties involved, but particularly the plants!”



Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.

