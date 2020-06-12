TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com YEAR 2 is Looking for Personal Stories Related to Racial Inequality

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Press Release

TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com is a unique eBook series that breaks into the real world with a never-ending story. The second book in the series will give one of the main characters an opportunity to explore issues related to racial inequality.

Las Vegas, NV, June 12, 2020



The Writer is physically handicapped, and Victoria is a space alien who has taken the human form of an African American woman. In anticipation of humans venturing into deep space, Victoria is on a fact-finding mission to find out what makes humans tick and how their assorted cultures may affect other intelligent life in the universe. In YEAR 1, she did this through The Writer and from a distance. In YEAR 2, she will find out how being a woman and a person of color influences the way she is perceived and interacted with on a daily basis. These stories will be woven into a crime adventure involving the two main characters.



The "reality" of the series occurs by way of a free website, which is also the title of the book. The main website is a collection of several websites. The story continues on the Continuum website. But there are also conversations between the two main characters, a continuation of a blog begun in the book, and a podcast between The Writer and a friend in the real world. There are also plans for a Zoom interaction hosted by the author, Mark I. Jacobson, and much more to come.



The author of the series is inviting anyone who may have a story to contribute, to contact him through the contact page of the website TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com. All submissions will be kept in the strictest confidence unless permission is given to release information related to the submission. Names and identifying details will be changed to protect anyone submitting a story. The information obtained will be for background purposes only, unless agreed upon by the author and the contributor.



Mark Jacobson

702-509-1424



TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com



