AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

The Black Women’s Health Imperative Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Policy Agenda Addressing HIV/AIDS Epidemic Among Black Women Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

BWHI President & CEO Linda Goler Blount Contributes to Groundbreaking Study Uncovering Racial Disparity in Medical Appointment Scheduling Machine Learning in Medical Appointment Scheduling Causes Racial Disparity in Access to Care But Doesn’t Have to - October 18, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Retired Harlem Assistant Principal Dr. Michelle King-Huger Writes Inspirational Memoir "From D.I.V.A. to Disabled: A Determined Individual with a Victorious Attitude" Living with progressive multiple sclerosis, educator Dr. Michelle King-Huger kept a diary about her health crisis journey. In "From D.I.V.A to Disabled," she encourages people of all ages, races, rich or poor, and any gender who are living with a life-changing debilitating illness: multiple sclerosis, cancer, strokes, diabetes, chronic arthritis, accidents and understand their life is in transition. She redefines the meaning of DIVA and embraces determination and victorious attitude. - October 17, 2019 - Dr. Michelle King-Huger

ZTV Features Exclusive Interview with the Reality Behind The Illusion, Shondale Wilhite ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization. - October 12, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Black Women’s Health Imperative Launches Positive Period! Campaign to Address Menstrual Product Insecurities in Georgia and Africa The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) today announced its Positive Period! Campaign, which will donate 2,000 reusable menstrual cups to girls and women in resource challenged communities in Atlanta, GA and Kigali, Rwanda. The Campaign is in partnership with Singapore-based feminine hygiene... - October 04, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Names New Executive Director Westside community activist and housing rights advocate Athena Williams appointed to lead Oak Park Regional Housing Center. - October 02, 2019 - Oak Park Regional Housing Center

The Daily Growl Announces Top 10 Halloween Safeguards for Pets Millions of Pets Are Exposed to Threats and Dangers During the Holidays. - September 29, 2019 - The Daily Growl

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Zondra Evans' TV Show Comes Full Circle with BizVod Two years ago, Zondra Evans was being interviewed as a guest on the BizVod network. (www.Bizvod.com) Today, she is the host of their hottest new programs. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Emmy Award-Winning Writer Roberta Jones’ Animator Launches on Tubi TV Animator, the independent film project from Emmy Award-winning writer Roberta Jones, Director Logan Hall and Animation Director Julian Jones has launched on Tubi TV. Filmed in Chicago, with an all-Chicago cast and crew, the film won the Best Genre category at the L.A. Independent Film Festival. Animator... - September 17, 2019 - Animator

Actor/Singer Leon is Coming to the DMV - Stop the Violence Benefit Concert with His Award Winning Band Leon and the Peoples The Stop the Violence Benefit Concert will help bring the importance of domestic violence awareness to the forefront. Funds raised from this event will help support survivors of domestic violence with clothing, food and as well to help find temporary shelter - September 17, 2019 - L.M. Foundation

Baby of the Family LLC Premieres “Let’s Talk Hair” Talk Show Special That Engages Women in Their Hair Journeys Following film festival wins, indie production company Baby of the Family LLC/Oh Gee Productions announces that “Let’s Talk Hair TV Premiere” is now available on Prime Video, a video streaming service available for Amazon Prime members. The talk show special is a theme-based, studio TV show featuring interviews, product demos and at-the-scene reporting, all dedicated to the hair journeys of African-American women. - September 09, 2019 - Oh Gee Productions

MyMy Music Signs Atlanta-Based "DJ Holiday" as Hip Hop Influencer Holiday joins prestigious DJ roster that includes DJ Whoo Kid and DJ Sense. - September 03, 2019 - MyMy Music

MyMy Music Releases Analytics Tool for Hip Hop Music Industry Innovative App Uses Listener Judging of Tracks to Discover Emerging Artists - September 02, 2019 - MyMy Music

4 Boston Entrepreneurs Launch "All Together Now," a Conference Centered Around Community & Inclusivity – for All All Together Now was created by four entrepreneurs, Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. from The Impact Seat, Anna Foster of A Maven’s World and Herself360, LLC and Betty Francisco, JD, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and community leader. Their objective is looking to build success from a diversity and inclusion commitment. - August 31, 2019 - Herself360, LLC

ZTV Offers Exclusive TV Interview to SheBoss Unlimited, Jackie Robinson Evans and Robinson exclusive TV interview will be featured on the ReeWind Network. - August 28, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

The Silked Pillow Sleeve Joins the New Beautycon POP Family at This Year’s 2019 Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles Silked, is excited to announce their participation in Beautycon’s first-ever online retail store Beautycon POP. The Beauty Bedding innovation, The Silked Pillow Sleeve made it’s debut to a highly engaged Beautycon’s fanbase this past weekend August 10th & 11th at the LA Convention... - August 14, 2019 - Silked

Lamik Beauty Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign with iFundWomen.com The company's move to a tech enable company is adorned with accolades, the quest for funding highlights the problems for female founders and women of color. Prompting a move to fund within our groups and #showthemwhoweare. - August 13, 2019 - LAMIK Beauty

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

ZTV Studio Opens with Citywide Support for Minority-Owned Business Owners In collaboration with the ReeWind Network, Zondra Evans opens up new media studio to support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, while developing business opportunities for the entire town of Addison TX. - August 08, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

EatBlackOwned.com is a New Locator for Black Owned Eateries Eat Black Owned officially launches to help viewers find black owned eateries in every town. - August 08, 2019 - Eat Black Owned

Advances in Medicine Cause New, Groundbreaking Drug by Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) to Help with Chronic Hypertension Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system. It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics

BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro, Latin and Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park The Annual Music Festival Brings Afro-Caribbean Music and Culture to Piedmont Park for the First Time in Over Thirty Years. - August 01, 2019 - 2BKaribbean

Cleveland's BorderLight Theatre Festival Features a "Powerful" Collaboration Between Golden Globe Actress/Playwright Regina Taylor and Acclaimed Director Terrence Spivey From July 24-27, in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, BorderLight Festival of International Theatre will present it’s 4-day late summer festival, one that features top-flight performers from abroad, world premiere collaborations between Cleveland-based theatre artists and international artists, and “Fringe... - July 24, 2019 - Powerful Long Ladder

West Houston Lacrosse Association and Nation United Foundation Hosting the WHLA Summer Camp to Promote Diversity in Lacrosse West Houston Lacrosse Association and Nation United Foundation are hosting the WHLA Summer Camp to promote diversity in lacrosse this July 29-August 1 in Houston. Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the US. African-Americans currently represent 14.5% of the US population, yet represent only 3.5%... - July 09, 2019 - West Houston Lacrosse Association

Day of the African Equestrian Returns to North Carolina on October 19th 2nd Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE) will honor equestrians of African ancestry active in national and international level pursuits on Saturday, October 19th. The gala will take place at Harambee Farm – located in the Green Creek Township of Polk County, North Carolina, USA. - July 02, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Gender and Ethnic Diversity a Focus at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath Law Firm The law firms commitment to gender and ethnic equality in the legal category is an example of how the business of law is evolving. - June 29, 2019 - Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Listening Summit Tigerlily Foundation is leading the charge to make an impact on MBC related concerns and young women of color, by hosting the first ever Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Listening Summit on March 20, 2019. This unique forum gave young women of color a platform that was different from the norm - they voiced their needs as the experts, while industry, healthcare and policymakers listened. - June 28, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Zondra Evans Draws Up a Seat at the Table with Reewind Network Zondra Evans Chosen by Reewind Network for Her Trailblazing, High Quality Content. - June 25, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

My Brother’s Birdies Golf Classic to Benefit My Brother’s Keeper Charity Golf Event to Benefit Boys & Young Men of Color. - June 25, 2019 - My Brother’s Birdies Charity Golf Classic

More Than a Business; Local Designer and Entrepreneur, Yohance Lacour, Unites Luxury Enterprise, Social Justice, and Personal Reinvention YJLacour is a hand-crafted luxury sneaker brand that is joining the movement of designers and entrepreneurs in creating models for what socially conscious Black owned business can become. Conceptualized by Yohance Lacour in 2010, the company's mission includes providing engaging employment and valuable networking opportunities for returning citizens. Production began in 2017. Lacour is based in Hyde Park, and all production takes place in Chicago. - June 22, 2019 - YJLacour

MedicalFieldCareers.com Announces Scholarship for Students Attending Top Historically Black College and Universities That Offer Healthcare Programs MedicalFieldCareers.com has released its list of the top historically black college and universities that offer healthcare programs, as well as a new scholarship program for students who attend the featured schools. - June 19, 2019 - MedicalFieldCareers.com

Business & Community Leaders United at a Summit in Arizona to Advocate Global Civility The third annual Productive Business Summit was held in Phoenix, Arizona on June 8, 2019. In addition to workshops re: how to be more productive and awards to small businesses that are productive, the audience celebrated Phoenix Civility Day with a proclamation issued by new Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. Phoenix is the latest municipality to take part in an international campaign by iChange Nations to encourage more civil behavior in society. - June 15, 2019 - Denise Meridith

WOMB, Inc. Celebrates Thirty Years of Empowering Women and Their Families at the Agape Fest Holy Convocation in Princeton, NJ Bishop Dr. Barbara E. Austin Lucas will be honored at the Bishop's Banquet by Women Organizing, Mobilizing and Building, Inc. and Agape Tabernacle International Fellowship for her visionary leadership in the Church, Community and Academy. Ticket proceeds aid the Queen Mothers' School building project in Ejisu (Ghana, West Africa) which is spearheaded by the reigning Queen Mother of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, II. - June 09, 2019 - Women Organizing, Mobilizing & Building, Inc.

BWHI Joins Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Senator Patty Murray to Introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019 Today, The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) joined Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) to introduce the Jeanette Acosta Invest in Women’s Health Act of 2019. The legislation would expand access to preventive, lifesaving women’s health screenings at... - June 07, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

“Womb Doula” Cindy Bonaparte Awarded Grant from L.A. Department of Mental Health Reiki teacher and “womb doula,” Cindy Bonaparte will facilitate a free Reiki Level I certification class for lower-income “women of color” on Sunday, June 9 at Women’s True Healing (WTH), a center for holistic therapies for female reproductive wellness in Redondo Beach,... - June 06, 2019 - The Womb Doula

Lancaster Seminary Names Vanessa Lovelace Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Seminary The Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace will join Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2019, as vice president of academic affairs and dean. - June 03, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

BMS Talent & Entertainment Partners with Krown Productions Ent. to Bring the Stage Play Production Out of Time to The John Addison Theater in Fort Washington, MD. BMS Talent and Entertainment along with Krown Productions is preparing to bring a stage play of necessary and grand proportion to the DMV area. Out of Time sheds light on a quiet kept secret woven through the fabric of families across our community and beyond. This loosely based story is told through... - May 30, 2019 - BMS Talent & Entertainment

JC Miller Pens a Wildly Compelling Tale in Faith-Based Debut Book Series "I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC

MyMy Music Partnership with The LABZ Enables Artist Collaboration While Protecting Content Rights and Revenues MyMy Music, the first ever fan-curated music streaming platform, is integrating creator collaboration, together with asset protection and documentation, through an official partnership with The LABZ. The agreement will provide a social community for creator-to-creator communication and protect artists’... - May 14, 2019 - MyMy Music