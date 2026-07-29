African American News
Discover news of interest to the African American community, including information about black artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, leaders and media. Find out about companies focusing on the African American market as well as issues in the news influencing the African American experience.
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Author Maurice Hicks' Book Looking for Trouble is Now Available as an Audiobook
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook - June 29, 2026 - Maurice Hicks
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
Paula Boggs Band Marks Juneteenth with Growing Radio Momentum for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round”
Paula Boggs Band honors Juneteenth through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June. - June 19, 2026 - Paula Boggs Band
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Honored with Eight NAACP Theatre Awards Nominations
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology — A celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Interwoven with Gil’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire. - June 09, 2026 - Inner City Cultural Center II
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
NCNW Queens County Section to Host 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet Honoring Community Excellence
The Queens County Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) proudly announces its 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet, taking place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Antun’s in Queens Village, NY. This year’s elegant affair, themed “Black... - May 11, 2026 - National Council of Negro Women
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
Maurice A. Jones Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Maurice A. Jones (Hampden-Sydney College, 1984) as the 2026 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and/or Community. A nationally recognized leader in advancing economic opportunity and social equity, Jones is honored for his transformative impact through public service, nonprofit leadership, and his commitment to expanding access to meaningful careers and strengthening communities. - March 21, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Seth Neblett’s Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic Redefines Music History by Centering on P-Funk's Women as the Mothership Celebrates 50 Years
Author, cultural historian, and son of P-Funk's Mallia Franklin— Seth Neblett continues to generate critical acclaim for Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic (September 2025- University of Texas Press), a groundbreaking work that reframes one of the most influential... - March 14, 2026 - Seth Neblett
Brian Tidmore Launches Crownz.ai: a Culture-Forward AI Platform Built by a Visionary Solopreneur
Serial entrepreneur, independent music industry veteran, and technology innovator Brian Tidmore has officially published Crownz.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform now available to the public in Beta. Crownz.ai combines the power of artificial intelligence with culturally relevant mentorship,... - March 12, 2026 - Symphnia
SIS Endowment to Bethune-Cookman University
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. is delighted to announce the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement of $30,000 with Bethune-Cookman University took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL. - February 25, 2026 - Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc.
Former Wall Street Executive Nichole Pointdujour to Speak on Preserving Networks and Reclaiming Community at Black Enterprise’s 20th Annual Women of Power Summit
Nichole Pointdujour, CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is speaking and signing her book at the upcoming Black Enterprise 20th Annual Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, NV. - February 19, 2026 - The Master Connector Agency
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America. - February 12, 2026 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Diane Amos: One of the Longest-Running Spokespersons for a National Consumer Brand and a Cultural Icon
Diane Amos holds a rare distinction in advertising history as one of the longest-running spokespersons for a national consumer brand, having represented Pine-Sol® for more than 30 years. For more than three decades, Diane Amos transformed Pine-Sol into a symbol of authority, trust, and... - February 09, 2026 - Diane Amos
Global South Trans Film Festival and School Inauguration
JAHA Film Festival Spotlights Trans, Intersex, and Nonbinary Filmmakers and the Global South, Worldwide Screenings Begin Feb. 14 - February 06, 2026 - JAHA Film Festival
Closing the Gender Gap Written After UNGA80 - Global Action to Empower Women and Girls Through Technology and AI
Closing the Gender Gap is a publication by The Smile Foundations released after UNGA80, documenting a global partnership advancing gender equality through technology and AI. It highlights real initiatives in digital education, healthcare, telemedicine, and women’s entrepreneurship, especially in Africa and underserved communities. - February 06, 2026 - Dr. Lidwine Meffo
Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences
Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available. - February 05, 2026 - Black History Events
Announcing the Personalized Edition of the 2026 "African American Who's Who, Past & Present, Greater Rochester Area"
This edition is only available by pre-order; will only be printed once. Every book will be personalized with the buyer's name on the first page. Each book will be serialized according by order received. Full Color Hardcover; 8.5"x11" Full Color Book.; 400 pages. 195 Listees; 145 color illustrations. Introduction by Mayor Malik Evans One Time Printing-Has to be Pre-ordered; Pre-order stops Feb 28-2026. - February 02, 2026 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama. “I am so proud of... - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
WeKinFolk Celebrates 5 Years of Culture Driven Innovation: A Black Owned Social Media Platform Built on Purpose, Resilience, and Community Power
WeKinFolk celebrates 5 years as a Black-owned platform built on culture, safety, and community. Founded by Ernest L. Manning Jr., it’s grown to 50K members with no outside funding. With rewards, badges, storytelling tools, and new AI features on the way, WeKinFolk now seeks mission-aligned partners to expand its impact and uplift Black digital ownership. - December 04, 2025 - WeKinFolk
William "Bill" Bailey Proudly Announces the Release of "This is My New Foundation"
William “Bill” Bailey proudly announces the release of This Is My New Foundation, a groundbreaking memoir that reveals an intimate journey through generational trauma, identity, and the courageous work of rebuilding a life from the inside out. Raw, reflective, and unflinchingly honest,... - December 01, 2025 - Bill Bailey
Marilyn Funderburk, Influential D.C. Civic Leader and Ex-Carter White House Aide, Dead at 89
Marilyn Bush Funderburk, former Carter White House Assistant Social Secretary and longtime Washington civic leader, died Nov. 25 at Casey House Hospice in Rockville, Md. She was 89. She co-produced Climate Conversations with H2OandPowerGroup.com, founded by her son. Survivors include her son William, daughters Christina and Julie, her sister Judith, grandchildren, and extended family. - November 28, 2025 - H2OandPowerGroup.com
Massachusetts Fashion Brand ChicNiCity Debuts “Muah!” Collection at Lagos Fashion Week
ChicNiCity’s “Muah!” collection, founded by Nigerian-American designer Boye Asenuga, shines at Lagos Fashion Week, highlighting the brand’s fusion of heritage, contemporary style, and global influence. - November 24, 2025 - ChicNiCity
Ms. Scroogeworth Makes Global History as First Black Female–Led Reimagining of "A Christmas Carol"
Created by Memphis writer and director Tymika Chambliss-Williams, "Ms. Scroogeworth: A Christmas Musical" returns for its 2025 mainstage season, marking global history as the first Black female–led reimagining of "A Christmas Carol." - November 16, 2025 - Vibranium Media Group
Transformative Justice Coalition Launches "Hey Jersey - Let’s Vote!" GOTV Freedom Ride to Mobilize Voters Across New Jersey
The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), in partnership with the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, League of Women Voters, New Jersey Center for Social Justice, AFT, SEIU, Salvation in Action, the People’s Organization for Progress, local municipalities, faith and civic leaders and a host... - October 31, 2025 - Transformative Justice Coalition
2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT
On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support. - October 26, 2025 - Conlon Amendola, PLLC.
Research Defense Examines Violence, Illiteracy, Non-Active Fathers, and Low Self-Esteem Among Black Males in America
Bruce C. Carter will defend his doctoral dissertation on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the University of Texas at Arlington, presenting years of rigorous research on reducing violence, engaging fathers, and strengthening households across America's most challenged communities. The public dissertation defense offers evidence-based findings that challenge conventional approaches to violence prevention and community development. - October 25, 2025 - Carter Empowers
Dirty Luxury Official Shines Spotlight on Homeless Musicians with Viral Social Series, Boosting Careers and Changing Perceptions
Dirty Luxury Official, an Atlanta-based creative collective, today announced the continuing success of its social media series that profiles homeless musicians across the city, turning street performances and personal stories into viral music content and new opportunities for featured artists. - October 23, 2025 - Dirty Luxury Official, LLC
WP Publishing Delivers Breakthrough Memoir "The Ghost at the Table," Strengthening Its Vision for Author Partnership and Control
The Ghost at the Table is a powerful memoir of survival, redemption, and transformation—tracing one man’s journey from the streets to the boardroom. Through raw honesty and vivid storytelling, it reveals the struggles, triumphs, and lessons that shaped a life defined by resilience, purpose, and faith. A story of overcoming adversity, reclaiming identity, and finding meaning beyond success. - October 20, 2025 - WP Publishing LLC
Tamanda Chitalo Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo (Indiana State University, 2024) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her leadership and commitment to equity, Chitalo exemplifies O∆K’s values of scholarship, service, integrity, and inclusivity. The award honors members under 40 advancing a more just and equitable world. - October 11, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Priscilla Kucer Honored with Omicron Delta Kappa Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly honors Dr. Priscilla “Dr. P” Kucer (Nova Southeastern University, 2008) with the 2025 Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her lasting impact in advancing DEI in higher education, Dr. Kucer’s leadership and mentorship have strengthened opportunities for marginalized groups and inspired inclusive campus communities. - October 09, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Lionel Henderson Leads Initiative to Break the Cycle of Homelessness
Safe Path Indy Housing, founded by Lionel Henderson earlier this year, is creating a transformative path forward for individuals transitioning out of incarceration. By providing rapid rehousing and supportive services, the organization is working to end the cycle of homelessness and create lasting... - October 07, 2025 - Safe Path Indy Housing
Philly Forever Homecoming Dance with Tahiirah Habibi
Philadelphia is about to make history. Internationally acclaimed wine & culture strategist Tahiirah Habibi is coming home to host the first-ever Philly Forever: Homecoming Dance, a cultural celebration of wine, food, music, and community at the iconic Bok Gymnasium. - September 24, 2025 - Tahiirah Habibi
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women’s Roundtable Announces 2025 CBCF ALC Weekend Activations
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and its Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) today announced a series of powerful events during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Weekend in Washington, DC. These gatherings will uplift... - September 22, 2025 - NCBCP
The Green Green Book: Expanded Edition with a Traveler’s Guide to Black-Owned Agricultural Spaces and Foraging Forests
Indigo Rain Publishing proudly announces the release of "The Green Green Book: Expanded Edition with a Traveler’s Guide to Black-Owned Agricultural Spaces and Foraging Forests," the groundbreaking work by Dr. LaTatia Stroud, educator, author, and advocate for agricultural equity. - September 17, 2025 - Indigo Rain Publishing
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
Soft Power Voices Podcast Debuts September 2025 with First Guest Devi Maisha — Exploring Sensuality, Energy, and Healing for Black Women
This September, conversations that have been too often whispered in the background are taking center stage. The Soft Power Voices podcast, created and hosted by Native Elianor, will premiere its first episode in September 2025 with special guest Devi Maisha, a Sensual Energy Alchemist and Pleasure... - August 19, 2025 - Soft Power Voices
Hope+Wellth Magazine's Latest Issue Empowers Readers to Move Beyond Healing and Into Purposeful Action
With 4 quarterly issues per year, the magazine was created by the team behind MoodWellth, a wellness platform focused on mental and emotional health for women of color. Recognizing a common pattern among clients, being stuck in a cycle of endless self-work, the founder, Lynnette Price, was inspired to launch Hope+Wellth as an invitation to wholeness, ambition and intentional joy. - July 24, 2025 - Hope+Wellth
JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health
Unburdened is a two-day exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel exploring the radical act of rest among Black men. Through powerful portraits and written reflections, the show invites viewers to witness softness, stillness, and the beauty of letting go. Held in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened offers rest not as luxury but as a necessary right. - July 18, 2025 - JAT Creative
FINM Solutions Announces the Graduation of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program
FINM Solutions proudly announces the successful culmination of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program with a special graduation ceremony. This event marks a significant achievement for our graduates, who are now equipped to excel in today's dynamic administrative and remote work... - June 29, 2025 - FINM Solutions
Rotated Map of Eurasia Reveals Striking Dragon Shape, Says Minister Emmanuel Solomon
Chicago-based author highlights geographic discovery and calls for public exploration. - June 20, 2025 - Emmanuel Solomon
Charles O. Scott, African American Millionaire Phi Beta Sigma, UVA Alumnus, and Health Entrepreneur, Receives Unconditional Presidential Pardon from Donald J. Trump
Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump has granted a complete and unconditional pardon to its co-founder, Charles O. Scott. The White House issued the official pardon warrant, absolving Mr. Scott of his conviction. - June 19, 2025 - Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc