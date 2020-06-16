CrowdInfoNet Launches New Hosted Queuing Service to Help Businesses Serve Clients Intelligently

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CrowdInfoNet Press Release

CrowdInfoNet's hosted queuing service helps businesses protect clients and revenue streams by providing intelligent crowd queuing solutions to businesses with near turnkey delivery.

Anaheim, CA, June 16, 2020



After COVID-19, business environments have substantially changed. In places where it is traditionally a usual practice for clients to wait in line physically for service, clients are now looking for protection from the cross-infection of diseases. It has become a competitive edge to their peers for a business to adopt an intelligent queuing service to better serve and protect clients. Among those that do adopt such a queuing service, the various qualities of such service, the total ownership cost, as well as their expected return on investment, all set them apart from their competitors.



Designed with small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) in mind, the Piduay Queuing Service focuses on many unique features that effectively address issues of major concern to SMBs but other existing products or services fail to effectively address, such as minimum initial capital layout for deployment, the minimum

on-going cost for operation, minimum time to deploy, minimum learning curve, maximum leverage to latest technologies, maximum flexibility in adapting to existing practices, maximum quality, and features to cost ratio, etc. To make things simple for SMBs, CrowdInfoNet offers hosted Piduay Queuing Service in two service plans of identical features except for subscription duration. SMBs are free to choose plans best suited for their budgets.



Businesses are recovering quickly following COVID-19 but are in entirely different competitive environments. Promptly gaining a competitive advantage in the new environments becomes increasingly important to business survival and success. "We are seeing a surge in the need for this new service product category. Businesses require cost-effective, flexible, scaling, and intelligence client queuing solution soon. The Piduay Queuing Service was developed to meet this urgent need head-on," said Dr. George Lee, the Founder of CrowdInfoNet and Mastermind of the Piduay Queuing Service.



"We are very pleased to accelerate SMB in navigating the complex challenges of production-grade crowd management and client queuing systems and services. With the introduction of our solution, SMB can now focus on what they do best in serving clients, leaving the complexity of crowd queuing safely to the AI of our solutions,” said Dr. George Lee, the Founder of CrowdInfoNet and Mastermind of the Piduay Queuing Service.



CrowdInfoNet strongly believes that SMBs should not trust manual processes or existing obsolete and overly complicated queuing solutions to manage crowded clients in the after COVID-19 era. Most existing solutions innovate slowly, make it cost-prohibitive to own or to scale, and prevent building a sustainable competitive advantage over time. By effectively addressing SMBs' real concerns, CrowdInfoNet hopes to accelerate the use of Piduay Queuing Service's built-in AI and democratize its benefits.



CrowdInfoNet is a private firm accelerating progress in a crowd related advanced data analytics and algorithms by taking on the headache of daily business operations, preparing data for analysis, building state of the art models, developing state of the art solutions, and operating data-driven hosted business services. The founder Dr. George Lee has multiple advanced degrees including Ph.D., J.D., M.S. from the US in diverse disciplines, cross-industry experience across 7+ industries, and years of Big 4 and independent consulting experience, and entrepreneurship experience. The team is a global team of multiple disciplines covering data research, data engineering, data science, algorithm, security, and compliance. CrowdInfoNet is a private firm headquartered in Taiwan running as a global virtual team located in different countries around the globe. 