MSys Reinforces Business Continuity with Customer Acquisition, Steady Recruitment, and Leadership Elevation

MSys Technologies (Red Herring Asia 100 Winners), a leading developer of modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations, today announced major strategic transformation via customer acquisition, mission-critical hiring, and leadership elevation amidst COVID-19. These steps are geared towards accelerating the delivery of excellent customer management and managing business risks.

Alpharetta, GA, June 12, 2020



Carving newer digital possibilities for customers

MSys double downs on a steady growth rate for 2020 by acquiring new customers in the first two quarters of 2020. The customers are a mix of Enterprise and Independent Software Provider (ISVs), spanning Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud and newer digital technologies. The latest customers’ onboarding signifies MSys’ technical acumen, delivery capabilities, and higher trust ratio within the Information Technology (IT) industry peers. MSys will act as an innovation partner to build next-generation capabilities and digital products for its new customers. These new business logos also signal positivity amidst recent business uncertainty, created by the outbreak of Coronavirus.



Remaining on the competitive vanguard with strategic hiring

MSys has made a significant investment by hiring critical resources across the engineering, delivery, and sales department. The new hiring strategy is poised to bring value to MSys’ solution accelerator program for its customers, expand MSys’ foothold across North America, and strengthen its relationships with global customers and partners.



Leadership Elevation to amplify MSys success

MSys has made monumental changes in its leadership team by elevating experienced leaders who would steer MSys towards sustainable growth. Rohit Yadava, who held the position of Senior Vice President, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sunny Raskar, who held the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing for SNVC business unit, will now serve the Vice President of Sales and Marketing across MSys Group of Companies.



“The recent changes in MSys leadership team will strengthen us to penetrate newer areas for growth,” said Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, and CEO of MSys Technologies. “Rohit and Sunny have been key in driving success for MSys to date. I am thrilled to say that with new roles, they will be empowered to consolidate growth further and create a greater impact on MSys business.”



“As I begin my new chapter at MSys, I would like to thank Sanjay for this opportunity. I would also like to thank all MSysians, who are always striving to bring innovation and digital transformation at the helm of customer experience. My core focus with this new role would be making MSys a more resilient and smarter company with all-in-one transformation agenda. We will set new priorities and define clear accountabilities to enhance operational efficiency and embark on long term value creation,” said Rohit Yadava, Chief Operating Officer, MSys Technologies.



“I think these are challenging, yet interesting times and I am super-pumped to take on the new role. I am gratified to work with a super talented team at MSys. The market odds aren’t in favor, and my aim will be creating long-term and sustainable business partnerships. We will together expand into newer markets and enhance customer satisfaction with the help of an excellent solution ecosystem of MSys. The bottom line is turning MSys into a more profitable business,” said Sunny Raskar, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, MSys Group of Companies.



About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies (Red Herring Asia 100 Winner) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its ISV and Enterprise clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer https://msystechnologies.com/



For product investments, public relations, marketing or other inquiries, please contact

Sameer Danave

sameer.danave@msystechnologies.com

Director –Marketing

MSys Technologies

www.msystechnologies.com

Sameer Danave

+91-20-6614 3482



https://msystechnologies.com/



