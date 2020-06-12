Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

Receive press releases from Mods4cars: By Email RSS Feeds: SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control Available Now for the New BMW 8 Series

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible module by Mods4cars is now also available for the new BMW 8 Series Convertible (G14). Amongst other things, it enables the operation of the convertible top while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance by the existing vehicle key fob via One-Touch.

Las Vegas, NV, June 12, 2020 --



The latest development by Mods4cars allows, among other things, the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving via One-Touch. After a short tap of the button in the interior, the top movement is carried out automatically. The cumbersome continuous pressing is thereby no longer necessary. Hands are also back on the steering wheel faster.



In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control system via One-Touch. For this, a press of a button on the key fob is sufficient. "SmartTOP customers can already open their convertible top as they move towards their vehicle," Sven Tornow continues. This function does not require any changes to be made to the vehicles remote control.



The SmartTOP convertible top module for the BMW 8 Series Convertible also has numerous additional functions: For example, the windows can be opened and closed using the vehicles key. It is made possible to program the position the windows should be set to after the convertible top has been opened. If desired, the operating direction of the button for the convertible top can be inverted.



With the SmartTOP module, the trunk can be closed via One-Touch using the trunk button in the drivers door. It is now also possible to close the trunk via remote control. On vehicles with keyless entry, the convertible top can be opened and closed by touching the door handle.



All these individual functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the ongoing top movement. If required, the module can be completely deactivated. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows for free software updates to be installed and the module to be programmed via PC/MAC.



Thanks to the included plug-and-play adapter and easy access, installation takes only a few minutes. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicles electronics is established by simply plugging them together. No wires have to be cut, which means that the module can be dismantled at any time without leaving a trace.



The SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 8 Series Convertible (G14) is available for 339.00 Euros + tax.



SmartTOP roof modules are offered for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The following BMW models are supported: BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series Convertible as well as Z4 and Mini.



A product video can be viewed here: http://youtu.be/KB9ca-Qwdng



For more information:



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



