BVOP Created an Online Agile Project Management Certification Process

New York, NY, June 12, 2020



Founded in 2018, Business Value-Oriented Principles Ltd. presented its BVOP Ultimate Guide by declaring it free for use by the entire Agile community. This guide is the official preparatory material for all certification programs of the organization.



What is a project management certification?



Project management certification is usually expressed by taking an exam on pre-set topics. Applicants must answer a number of questions correctly. The successful passing of the exam usually ends with obtaining a certificate.



BVOP.org created its own online platform in which candidates can start an automated online examination process. Every future certified project manager must answer 75% of all questions correctly. After successfully passing the exam, candidates automatically receive a certificate with the title



For those of you who are not yet aware of what project management, Agile methodologies and their combination are, we will explain these concepts and the relationship between them.



What is Project Management?



Project management is the practice of initiating, planning, implementing, controlling, and closing the work of the team in order to achieve specific goals and to meet specific criteria for success in the allotted time. A project is a temporary effort aimed at creating a unique product, service, or result with a specific start and end date. It is usually limited in time and often limited by funding or staff. The temporary nature of the projects is in conflict with the usual business, which is made up of repetitive, permanent, or semi-permanent functional activities for the production of products or services. In practice, the management of such separate production approaches requires the development of various technical skills and management strategies.



The main challenge in project management is to achieve all project objectives within the given constraints. Each project must have the project documentation created at the beginning of the development process. The main limitations of project management are scope, time, quality, and budget. An even more ambitious challenge is to optimize the allocation of the necessary resources and use it to achieve predetermined goals.



What is Agile methodology?



The Agile methodology is becoming more and more influential every day. When you adopt the set of principles related to the agile methodology and put them into practice in an appropriate framework, using the necessary collaboration tools, you usually get better and faster-developed applications that also enjoy better technical specifications.



Agile was designed to bring more flexibility and adaptability to the software development process. You do not need to define all possible answers to the questions that may arise in the overall development process, as happens with the traditional approach, but instead, the problems are broken down into small components, which are then developed and tested with the participation of users. If something does not work well or does not meet the initial requirements, this approach allows you to quickly adapt your efforts to fix inaccuracies or even change the overall strategy. The Agile methodology allows each team member to contribute to decision-making and requires everyone to take personal responsibility for their work.



Regards,

Liam James

Business Value-Oriented Principles Ltd.

contacts@bvop.org

Liam James

+1-646-515-4470



https://bvop.org



