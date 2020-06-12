Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Olly & Me" the Story of a Dog, a Man and the Search for Spiritual Enlightenment by Andrew Casey

Thame, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Olly & Me": Following the successful publication of his book of poetry in 2014, poet/author Andrew Casey has now written this heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking story of his beloved dog, Olly.
This is a true tale that describes, not only man’s unique relationship with our canine friends, but also the search for the truth about what happens when our loved ones depart this life.
It is written with honesty, humour and compassion. A must read, not only for dog lovers, but for anyone who is interested in the enigma of our existence.
"Olly & Me" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 174 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653439
Dimensions: 12.1 x 1.0 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B089H118L3
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/OAM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
