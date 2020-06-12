Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Olly & Me" the Story of a Dog, a Man and the Search for Spiritual Enlightenment by Andrew Casey

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Olly & Me": The story of a dog, a man and the search for spiritual enlightenment by Andrew Casey.

Thame, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020 --(



This is a true tale that describes, not only man’s unique relationship with our canine friends, but also the search for the truth about what happens when our loved ones depart this life.



It is written with honesty, humour and compassion. A must read, not only for dog lovers, but for anyone who is interested in the enigma of our existence.



"Olly & Me" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 174 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653439

Dimensions: 12.1 x 1.0 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B089H118L3

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/OAM

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



