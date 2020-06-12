Dallas Jesuit & Foursquare Pen Pals Program

Press Releases Lifetime Wellness Press Release

Dallas, TX, June 12, 2020



Jesuit Dallas has launched a pen pals program specifically for The Traymore at Park Cities in an effort to spread joy and companionship to seniors, and has begun sending letters on a monthly basis with the first batch of letters arriving on the week of May 10. In a statement made by Richard Perry, Director of Community Service and Social Justice at Jesuit Dallas, he says, “Our students are seeking ways to reengage and make an impact, even if we cannot participate in in-person community service programming at this time.”



It has been approximately 4 months since any facilities have been able to have visitors, and while communities have become very creative in keeping residents entertained and in good spirits, contact from outside of the facilities is minimal. “We are so grateful to partner with Jesuit Dallas during this time. It means so much to the residents and helps them to be connected and to develop relationships with these incredible students,” says Callie Whitwell, COO of Lifetime Wellness.



Eric Feinman, Executive Director at The Traymore at Park Cities, states, “The residents and families of those entrusted to our care are blessed to have the Jesuit students extend joy and caring through their gracious words of encouragement. It is in these uncertain and trying times, where families are forced to be away from each other due to COVID-19 that these blessings carry and bring so much appreciation.”



Jesuit Dallas and The Traymore at Park Cities both eagerly look forward to developing closer inter-generational relationships and learning from each other. The next batch of letters from Jesuit is set to arrive at Traymore next week.



Jesuit Dallas:

Callie Whitwell

214-514-2224



lifetimewellness.us



