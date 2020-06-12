The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Appears on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy Season 5

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Closet Works, Inc. Press Release

The Closet Works, Inc., a custom organization solutions company, appeared on the fifth season of the popular television show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy on Netflix while filming in Philadelphia.

Montgomeryville, PA, June 12, 2020 --(



The Closet Works Inc. appeared in the episode “DJ’s on Repeat” where a local resident was in need of a complete closet makeover. The Closet Works Inc. was proud to design, build and install the custom closet system. Gaye Smith, the Designer on the project, stated:



“It was really a pleasure designing a handsome & functional closet that would get him excited about his new and unique look. It was so rewarding to see the expression on his face when he saw the closet makeover. Besides using two-toned colors that blended with the rest of the new master suite, I wanted to add some "wow" factor for him and included glass doors, a mirror, stylish drawer pulls and tiered top molding. It not only looks great, but now each category of his wardrobe has its own home! So happy that The Closet Works and I were able to participate in Ryan's makeover.”



The closet was completely remodeled from thin wood shelving held together by blocks, to a high-quality 3/4 inch thermally fused melamine laminated board closet system. A beautiful cabinet system in Spring Blossom and Shadows features double hanging to maximize the vertical storage space, a tilt-out hamper, top-mount tie rack, a valet bar and shoe shelves. In addition to an amazing counter space with mirror and accessory drawer inserts. A system of organization was put in place and the wardrobe was completely updated and outfitted with fashionable and stylish clothing items. Every inch of space is well utilized throughout, including floor-to-ceiling shelving behind the door to store towels and other toiletry items. Pictures of the closet makeover cam be found on The Closet Works Inc. website.



Marketing Manager Sal Graci mentioned:



“When Queer Eye first reached out in July of 2019, we were extremely excited and appreciative for the opportunity. Any time we can help someone get organized and make their everyday life easier and less stressful is just an amazing experience.”



About The Closet Works Inc.



Sal Graci

215-675-6430



https://www.closetworksinc.com



