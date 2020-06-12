Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life, My Time" by D.M.

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life, My Time" - a biography by D.M.

Thame, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020 --(



Things have been extremely hard for her these past few years. Her biggest problems being with nightmares, flashbacks, suicidal thoughts.



If it weren’t for her very good friends, her Care Coordinator and Counsellor in helping me deal with the abuse, she wouldn't be alive today.



Through this book, D.M. encourages other people that have been in similar situations to get the help they need before it takes over their life completely.



"My Life, My Time" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 90 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653460

Dimensions: 12.0 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B089MD14WP

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MLMT

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



