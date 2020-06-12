Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life, My Time" by D.M.

Thame, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "My Life, My Time": When D.M. was younger, she was sexually, physically and mentally abused by her two siblings.
Things have been extremely hard for her these past few years. Her biggest problems being with nightmares, flashbacks, suicidal thoughts.
If it weren’t for her very good friends, her Care Coordinator and Counsellor in helping me deal with the abuse, she wouldn't be alive today.
Through this book, D.M. encourages other people that have been in similar situations to get the help they need before it takes over their life completely.
"My Life, My Time" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
