Jendy Solutions to Provide Acrylic Safety Partitions to Video Gaming Establishments


Chicago, IL, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New state guidelines were released requiring Illinois video gaming establishments to install safety partitions between gambling vgt slot machines throughout Illinois in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jendy, the Verkada solutions provider of IGB compliant surveillance cameras, has partnered with local acrylic manufacturers to provide partitions to the 8,000+ locations throughout Illinois.

With 36,000 VGTs spread across Illinois, there is an estimated 100,000+ partitions needed for Illinois terminal operators to reopen their gambling locations.

For more information on Jendy Solutions, contact Jon Kopp at 312-371-7866.
Contact Information
Jendy Solutions
Jon Kopp
312-371-7866
Contact
https://jendy.com
https://jendy.com/covid
https://jendypartners.com

