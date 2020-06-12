Jendy Solutions to Provide Acrylic Safety Partitions to Video Gaming Establishments

Press Releases Jendy Solutions Press Release

Jendy, the Verkada solutions provider of IGB compliant surveillance cameras, has partnered with local acrylic manufacturers to provide partitions to the 8,000+ locations throughout Illinois.



With 36,000 VGTs spread across Illinois, there is an estimated 100,000+ partitions needed for Illinois terminal operators to reopen their gambling locations.



Jon Kopp

312-371-7866



https://jendy.com

https://jendy.com/covid

https://jendypartners.com



