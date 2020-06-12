Jendy Solutions to Provide Acrylic Safety Partitions to Video Gaming Establishments

Chicago, IL, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- New state guidelines were released requiring Illinois video gaming establishments to install safety partitions between gambling vgt slot machines throughout Illinois in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Jendy, the Verkada solutions provider of IGB compliant surveillance cameras, has partnered with local acrylic manufacturers to provide partitions to the 8,000+ locations throughout Illinois.
With 36,000 VGTs spread across Illinois, there is an estimated 100,000+ partitions needed for Illinois terminal operators to reopen their gambling locations.
For more information on Jendy Solutions, contact Jon Kopp at 312-371-7866.