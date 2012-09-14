PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

GamingSoft Kicks Off First Slots Tournament for All Operators Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

CasinoGuide Relaunches for the Second Time in Less Than a Year The brand believe the changes will help them to "set a new standard" in online casino comparison. - July 31, 2019 - CasinoGuide

Superior Group VIP Releases Bitcoin Instant Payments SuperiorShare has announced that the brands it represents in Superior Casino, 24VIP Casino and 888Tiger Casino will now process Bitcoin payments instantly. The popular digital currency has seen an astonishing rise over the last years and players from all parts of the globe are using this cryptocurrency... - July 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

Meet the New Face of Sherwood Valley Casino, TV Celebrity and World Traveler Barry Weiss Sherwood Valley Casino today announced that media celebrity and world-famous collector Barry Weiss has entered into a marketing agreement to be the brand ambassador and spokesperson for the off-beat Northern Californian casino, located next to Hwy. 101 in the town of Willits, California. The local’s... - June 12, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Australian Tech Company, Royal Wins, Scores Ground Breaking Pure Skill Real Money Gaming Licence Royal Wins, pioneers and leaders in pure skill real money gaming, is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a gaming licence for its games of skill. The granting of such a license is widely seen to be a first of its kind, a major milestone for the company, and a signal of acceptance and recognition of skill gaming by main stream gaming commissions. - May 30, 2019 - Royal Wins

Pokio Joins Forces with Portomaso Casino Signing an Industry First Exclusive Deal Qufan Internet Tech Ltd. as signed an exclusive partnership with the Tumas Group that could redefine live and mobile poker as we know it. - May 07, 2019 - Qufan Internet Technology Ltd.

Surebet247 Bet Builder; The New Deal for Punters Nigeria’s leading sports betting company has blazed the trail as usual by being the first to introduce the bet builder feature in Nigeria. Surebet247 (Chess Plus Internation Ltd) introduced the bet builder feature with other unique features like the Pulse Bet, Action Bet and Fast market. - April 10, 2019 - ChessPlus International Limited

Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development is now accepting entries. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including travel, airline and hotel & lodging websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for the best travel web sites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2019. - March 21, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Set for April 26-28 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $45,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $30,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on April 26-28. The tournaments begin on Friday, April 26 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000 guaranteed event. - March 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Superior Group Acquires 888 Tiger Casino Superior Gaming Group, operator of the finest online casinos in the industry in SuperiorCasino.com and 24VIP.com, has announced the acquisition of 888 Tiger Casino. - March 08, 2019 - SuperiorShare

GameCloud Reaching San Francisco with Bunch of Modern Game QA Offerings for GDC and Game Connection America 2019 Officials of the leading game testing company GameCloud are soon to fly to San Francisco for taking part in Game Connection and GDC19. The company which offers end to end game testing services will also be exhibiting the Quality Check coverage for emerging gaming platforms during the meeting event and conference. - March 05, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker

StarLadder and LOOT.BET Collaborate to Host CS:GO Analytical Show Consisting of Top Talents StarLadder, the largest esports operator in CIS, and LOOT.BET, a world-leading esports bookmaker, launched a joint analytical and entertainment broadcast “LOOT.BET Show” dedicated towards major Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events. The show is hosted by most popular Russian speaking talents... - February 26, 2019 - Livestream Ltd.

Lottopia App Scores Winner & Receives Big Update Brain Contents announces user who received winning numbers worth $1 million and releases new updates to popular lottery app. - February 20, 2019 - Brain Contents

Tournament Prizes Set for March 22-24 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $75,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $45,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on March 22-24. The tournaments begin on Friday, March 22 at 11:15 a.m. with a $20,000 guaranteed event. - February 16, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

LeoVegas Wins Two Prestigious Awards in London LeoVegas is awarded Online Casino of the Year and Mobile Casino of the Year on the same night. - February 15, 2019 - LeoVegas

SuperiorShare Launches New In-House Affiliate Program The new Affiliate Program has been built around the concept of simplicity, flexibility and adaptability. - February 13, 2019 - SuperiorShare

123gaming Cancels Sale to PlayUp Australia 123gaming Limited advises today that they have canceled the sale to PlayUp Australia and their "World First Token Deal" Acquisition using PlayChips as was reported in several articles over the past few months. 123gaming had been awaiting the agreed settlement in PlayChips from PlayUp but without... - January 16, 2019 - 123gaming Limited

Sherwood Valley Casino Offers Free Meals to Furloughed Federal Employees In an effort to support the more than 800,000 federal employees that have been furloughed because of the federal budget impasse, Sherwood Valley Casino is offering free meals for affected employees and one of their guests. The affected federal employees will be able to get their free meals at the casino’s... - January 16, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming on Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 15-18, in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $67,500 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $40,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 15-18. The tournaments begin on Friday, Feb. 15 at 11:15 a.m. - January 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming in January at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $40,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $25,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on January 25-27. The tournaments begin on Friday, Jan. 25 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000-guaranteed event. - December 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Sherwood Valley Casino Giving Away “Tiny Home” and “Tiny Cabin” At Sherwood Valley Casino, they think you will be “floored” by this phenomenal new giveaway as they are the only casino in the country giving away a tiny home and a tiny cabin for the holidays. - December 06, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Sherwood Valley Casino Employees Donate to Northern California Fire Relief Efforts In an effort to help those who have lost everything due to the devastating Northern California fires, employees of Sherwood Valley Casino went into action over the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day, collecting cash, diapers, water and wet-wipes to aid those directly impacted by the Camp Fires. All donations were exclusively made by employees of the casino or tribal businesses. - December 04, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

AD1 Global Celebrates Grand Opening of Wyndham Garden Fort Lauderdale Airport and Cruise Port Hotel AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida, is hosting a grand opening event today, November 28, for the Wyndham Garden Airport & Cruise Port hotel, the latest addition to their expanding portfolio. Located at 129 N. Federal Highway in Dania Beach, Florida, the six-floor new-construction... - November 28, 2018 - AD1Global

Everest Networks' High-Capacity Wi-Fi Solution Deployed in New Top-Tier Gaming Venue Everest Networks have announced that Century Link, one of its leading partners, successfully completed a Wi-Fi install in a recently opened large Tier-1 gaming venue stretching over several thousand square feet. The deployment consisted of Everest Networks’ AP1004WRi, its flagship high-capacity... - November 27, 2018 - Everest Networks

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes in December and Christmas Day Play Available at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room December will feature seven no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with more than $50,000 in guaranteed prizes across two weekends at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room from Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 28-31. For the first time, Dover Downs will be open for gaming every day in December, including Christmas... - November 21, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka

AD1 Global Breaks Ground on Tru by Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Airport AD1 Global, a hospitality investment company based in Hollywood, Florida, is set to break ground on the Tru by Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Airport tomorrow, November 13. The six-story, 115-room hotel will feature a gaming center, an outdoor pool, a spacious business area, a state-of-the-art fitness center,... - November 12, 2018 - AD1Global

Sherwood Valley Tribe Names Broderick New GM, Brings Award Winning Experience and Creativity After an extensive national search, the Sherwood Valley Band of Pomo Indians Tribal Council recently announced they selected Michael J. Broderick as General Manager of Sherwood Valley Casino. - October 23, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Enjoy Guaranteed Prizes During Thanksgiving Weekend Tournaments on Nov. 23-25 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will feature three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $45,000-guaranteed prize pool, at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s championship tournament weekend from Nov. 23-25. The $45,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday,... - October 17, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Gamble On Podcast #10: G2E, New Mexico Sports Betting, RG Network (with Cal Spears) Gamble On, a weekly podcast hosted by USBets Managing Editor Eric Raskin and Senior Analyst and Pulitzer Prize finalist John Brennan, returns with on-the-scene reporting from the G2E conference in Las Vegas, analysis of New Mexico’s surprise entry into sports betting, and DraftKings’ first live championship in the sports wagering space, plus a conversation with RotoGrinders CEO Cal Spears about the launch of the RG Network. - October 14, 2018 - USBets

Gaming Technology Group Presents Vast Array of Gaming System & Kiosk Solutions at G2E, Including Biometrics & Enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with Exciting Content Gaming Technology Group (GTG), a leader in advanced, affordable systems for Casinos, Tribal Gaming and Slot Routes, today announced their gaming system solutions and kiosks that will be showcased at G2E 2018, Booth #2836. GTG will also introduce a Biometric fingerprint login, with advanced Biometrics technology. This anonymous biometric login capability, combined with greatly enhanced Player Touch Screen Displays with exciting content, makes GTG’s product line a winning combination. - October 06, 2018 - Gaming Technology Group

Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Hosts Its 4th Annual Poker Tournament to Expand Its School Lunch Program Lend a Hand Uganda-USA Hosts its 4th Annual Poker Tournament to Expand its School Lunch Program with Celebrity Ambassador and World Series of Poker Player Andy Frankenberger; Proceeds go Towards the Construction of a New Kitchen & Cafeteria in Heritage Junior School in Ggangu. - September 19, 2018 - Lend a Hand Uganda USA

Guaranteed Prizes Available During Oct. 19-21 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next championship tournament weekend from Oct. 19-21. The $25,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 at... - September 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Silver State Film Festival to be Held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Maiden edition of the independent film festival, Silver State Film Festival, to be held in Las Vegas between the 6th and 9th September 2018. - September 06, 2018 - Silver State Film Festival

Boom Fantasy Crowns First "Boom Streaks" Champion, Daily Fantasy Insider CEO Justin MacMahan Wins $10,000 from $1 Entry Fee Boom Fantasy, a leading innovator in the daily fantasy sports industry, announced today that its latest gameplay innovation, Boom Streaks, has produced its first $10,000 winner. The $10,000 champ was none other than established DFS pro Justin MacMahan, who also heads up the growing fantasy contest site... - August 06, 2018 - Boom Fantasy

Won Mega Millions? Lottery Lawyer Offers 5 First Steps With the Mega Millions jackpot at $512 million, now is the perfect time to know what steps to take in case you win. Jason M. Kurland, known as The Lottery Lawyer, shares the following five tips for winners. - July 24, 2018 - Rivkin Radler LLP

French/West/Vaughan Named Agency-of-Record by Blockchain Sports Information Platform BlitzPredict With Supreme Court Ruling on Sports Gambling, Blockchain Technology Represents New Level of Transparency as Industry Expands. - July 18, 2018 - BlitzPredict

Guaranteed Prizes During Aug. 10-12 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $15,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from Aug. 10-12. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, Aug. 10, 11:15 a.m.: $7,500 guaranteed, $100... - July 18, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

BlitzPredict's World Cup Success, Wimbledon Launch Success of BlitzPredict's World Cup Prediction Model Sets Stage for Launch of Wimbledon Analytics - June 30, 2018 - BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict Launches Online Sports Information Platform Powered by Blockchain Technology With Supreme Court Ruling Enabling U.S. Sports Gambling, Blockchain Ledgers Provide New Level of Transparency as Industry Expands - June 23, 2018 - BlitzPredict

Visionary iGaming Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables Visionary iGaming Expands Its Live Casino Studio and Opens 10 New Private Blackjack Tables. - June 14, 2018 - Visionary iGaming

Guaranteed Prizes During July 20-22 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from July 20-22. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, July 20, 11:15 a.m.: $7,500 guaranteed,... - June 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Opens Full Sports Betting Operations with Historic Ceremony Delaware Gov. John Carney places first official wager; Basketball, baseball, soccer, among the sports now available for wagering. - June 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino