Casinos & Gambling News
Take a chance on news about the casino and gambling industry worldwide. This section includes information about online gambling, land-based casinos, sports betting, gaming machines and companies catering to casinos and their clientele. Information includes tournament news, new products and services.
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
How Commercial Manufacturers Like Modern Line Furniture Create One-of-a-Kind Custom VIP Spaces
From NASCAR speedways and professional sports stadiums to luxury hotels, casinos, airports, golf clubs, and executive hospitality suites, today's VIP areas are expected to deliver much more than premium seating. They are carefully designed hospitality environments that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and visual appeal to create memorable guest experiences. Creating these one-of-a-kind custom VIP spaces requires extensive planning and detailed measurements. - June 10, 2026 - Modern Line Furniture inc
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Complaints.wiki Launches: A New AI-Powered Affiliate Platform Turning Consumer Complaints Into Actionable Insights
Complaints.wiki has launched as an AI powered site that focuses on sentiment analysis for consumers in the iGaming and finance niche. - April 17, 2026 - StatsDrone
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. - April 01, 2026 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 30th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting travel companies, airlines, and hospitality brands worldwide to compete for recognition as the best travel websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 17, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
From Impoverished Childhood to Investigating Terrorists and Overseeing Security at a Vegas Resort
New autobiography, Seven Years From Boy To Man, by retired FBI agent and Las Vegas security executive James Carl Stern recounts his important international investigations and work for a famous casino resort. - March 16, 2026 - James Carl Stern
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
Roulette77 Presented an APK Version of the Game for Users in India
The mobile version of the game is now available for direct installation, without Google Play. - November 22, 2025 - Roulette77
Roulette77 Launched a Mobile PWA App for Free Roulette Play
The new web app allows users to launch European and American roulette directly from their phone screen without installation or restrictions. - October 30, 2025 - Roulette77
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Roulette77 Released a PWA App for Free Roulette Play in Australia
The new web app from Roulette77 allows Australian users to play standard American and European roulette directly from their phones, whether iOS or Android. - October 23, 2025 - Roulette77
Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino. - October 15, 2025 - Chipsy
Fairmount Park Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary with Three Days of Events
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is celebrating its 100th anniversary with three days of events from Thursday, September 18, 2025, through Saturday, September 20, 2025. The schedule includes giveaways, family-friendly entertainment, and the St. Louis Derby. “This milestone is about more... - September 10, 2025 - Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Casinoble Data Reveals Canadian Players Shift from Crash Games to Feature-Rich Slots
Casinoble’s Q2 2025 data reveals a sharp shift in Canada’s iGaming scene: crash games are declining, while immersive slots now dominate over 60% of gameplay in Ontario. Longer sessions, higher re-engagement, and better alignment with regulations suggest slots will lead the market into 2026. - July 24, 2025 - Casinoble
Fairmount Park Hosts NTL Nelly Cup on July 19
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is welcoming a National Thoroughbred League (NTL) team owned by Grammy-winning hip-hop artist and St. Louis native Nelly. The former Seattle franchise is relocating to St. Louis and will be renamed the Nellies, a nod to both the artist and the horse racing phrase... - July 14, 2025 - Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Point North Media Launches SweepCasinos Forum to Spark Real Player Discussion
SweepCasinos forum launches to connect players discussing sweepstakes legality, bonuses, and casino reviews. - July 07, 2025 - Point North Media
Fairmount Park Celebrates Grand Opening Week With Concert and Outdoor Party
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is celebrating Grand Opening Week with five days of promotions, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. From Monday, June 16, through Friday, June 20, 2025, guests are invited to experience special events across the property, including a summer concert and... - June 11, 2025 - Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Lifeline BioTechnologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire GlobalOdds Holdings, a Premium Technology Provider in Online Gaming
LLBO to Acquire GlobalOdds, maker of enterprise-level gaming platform, and enter Online Gaming Space. - May 17, 2025 - Lifeline Biotechnologies Inc.
First Cyber Guardians Graduate from RX5 Envision Center in Atlantic City
Building an initiative that evolves a city is no easy task. Invest Atlantic City is a massive undertaking but mission partners RX5 Envision Center kicks it off with their first cohort of Cyber Guardians. - May 13, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Fairmount Park Celebrates Kentucky Derby Day
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is celebrating Kentucky Derby Day with live horse racing and a simulcast of the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Doors open to the public at 9 am, and the first of eight live races begins at 1:30 pm. Bets on the Kentucky Derby are available now and... - May 01, 2025 - Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Native Co-Owned Accounting Firm Launches to Strengthen Financial Stewardship for Tribal and Public Sector Clients
Grinding Rock CPAs & Advisors leverages 30+ years of experience providing financial clarity, technical accounting prowess, and cultural respect to tribal governments and enterprises. - April 25, 2025 - Grinding Rock CPAs
Fairmount Park is Adding a Casino, Looking to Fill Over 200 New Jobs
Professional horse racing track Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is announcing the addition of a casino, effectively becoming the first racino in the state of Illinois. Located at 9301 Collinsville Rd., the venue is introducing 271 cutting-edge slot machines, including 40 premium games. Guests... - April 05, 2025 - Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Best Travel Website of 2025 to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including travel, hotel & Lodging, and airline. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 18, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
The Digital Wellness Center’s Three-Minute Fix for Digital Overload
The Digital Wellness Center’s Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) is a breakthrough in mood management, delivering a three-minute reset that restores cognitive balance in real time. Research shows it helps users feel better instantly by shifting brain chemistry, reducing impulsivity while keeping engagement high. This innovation offers a smarter way to manage digital overload — fast, effective, and backed by science. - March 06, 2025 - The Digital Wellness Center
UnrealKingdoms Secures $17 Million for NFT Gaming Platform Development
UnrealKingdoms, a project at the intersection of blockchain technology and gaming, has announced a $17 million investment to advance its NFT-based gaming platform. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, the platform has been under development for over two years, guided by its founders, Dru Mundorff and Mark Chester. - December 23, 2024 - UnrealKingdoms
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Lonestar Transfer is on a Mission to Help Families Burdened by Timeshare Ownership
Lonestar Transfer, a leader in timeshare exit solutions, continues to build on its reputation as the most trusted provider of timeshare cancellation services. With over 25,000 successful exits and countless families freed from costly and unwanted timeshare contracts, Lonestar Transfer stands out... - December 05, 2024 - Lonestar Transfer
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches Its Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024 Pool, Bringing the Excitement of March Madness to Volleyball Fans
Better-Bracket (www.better-bracket.com), the free-to-play online platform for creating and participating in prediction pools, launches its "Women's NCAA Volleyball Tournament 2024" pool, offering college volleyball fans a chance to test their knowledge and earn bragging rights. - November 30, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
WPT Global Launches Exclusive Poker Promotions for 2025
Highlight upcoming promotions, special tournaments, or seasonal events that offer unique benefits to players. - November 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Casino Marketing Boot Camp Announces Signature Event in New Orleans: A 360-Degree Approach to Casino Marketing
Registration is now open for Casino Marketing Boot Camp's annual signature event in New Orleans. - November 16, 2024 - J Carcamo & Associates
Dimebit.com Set to Revolutionize Online Gaming in Canada with Launch on November 10, 2024
Dimebit.com announces its official entry into the Canadian online gaming market with the launch of its casino and sports betting platform. - November 10, 2024 - Dimebit
BetSymphony Sportsbook Empowers Operators - Total Control, No Revenue Sharing
Symphony Solutions is proud to announce the launch of BetSymphony, a state-of-the-art sportsbook platform that empowers operators to take full control of their betting ecosystems. Designed for the modern gaming environment, BetSymphony grants operators the freedom to own their source code,... - November 03, 2024 - Symphony Solutions
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
U.S. Expansion in iGaming: Mr. Gamble Enters US States Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia
Mr. Gamble's expansion into Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is a key milestone in its U.S. growth strategy, focusing on injecting its presence and growth into the online gambling market. By securing licences in these US states, the company aims to offer tailor-made and compliant... - September 25, 2024 - Mr. Gamble
Slotozilla Continues to Lead the Way in Free Casino Games and Expert Reviews for Gamblers Worldwide
Slotozilla is an independent platform offering free casino games and expert reviews. Launched in 2013, it has expanded to cover 11 regions and remains a trusted resource for players. The site provides casino reviews, bonuses, free games, and advice on payment methods. Compatible with all devices, users can try games risk-free. With a team of 50 experts, Slotozilla celebrates its 10th anniversary and continues to improve and grow its platform. - September 23, 2024 - Slotozilla
CasinoAllianz Introduces AI-Powered Feature to Enhance Player Experience and Promote Responsible Gambling
CasinoAllianz has launched a new AI-powered feature designed to enhance the online gaming experience by offering personalized game recommendations. The technology also includes safeguards to promote responsible gambling, reflecting CasinoAllianz's commitment to player safety and innovation in the gaming industry. This development represents an important advancement in how players interact with online gaming platforms. - September 05, 2024 - CasinoAllianz
U.S.-Based 10 Ten Gaming Launches SmilesCasino.com
Los Angeles, California, September 3, 2024: 10 Ten Gaming has announced the launch of SmilesCasino.com, a new social casino poised to transform social casino gaming. - September 05, 2024 - 10 Ten Gaming
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - August 27, 2024 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
How BetVictor is Focused on Sustainability in Online Gambling
As a leading online casino gaming company, BetVictor is acutely aware of the evolving landscape of the industry. In the UK, where online gambling plays a significant role in entertainment, the push toward sustainability is not just a trend but a necessity. BetVictor believes that adopting... - August 05, 2024 - BetVictor
Spinberry LTD Partners With Caesars Digital
Spinberry LTD. partners with Caesars Digital to launch unique features including Spectacular Link, Feature Spin, and more on Caesars Digital iGaming platforms. - August 02, 2024 - Spinberry LTD
Naples Florida Rentals Expands Luxury Rental Home Offerings for Families and Their Pets
Naples Florida Rentals (naplesfloridarentals.com) today announced a significant expansion of its luxury vacation rental inventory in Naples, Florida. The company has added several new, high-end, super clean vacation properties to its portfolio, ranging from beautiful condos, pool homes and golf... - July 09, 2024 - Naples Florida Rentals
Fantasy Sports EVO is Changing the Way Daily Fantasy Sports is Played
Fantasy Sports EVO is a unique team-based daily fantasy sports app. How is it different? With EVO, users pick teams, not players to build their lineups. This one-of-a-kind platform simplifies daily fantasy – making it more accessible to a whole new pool of users who may have been previously intimidated by the amount of time and research fantasy demands. The platform hosts all major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA. EVO is super fun, super easy, and for everyone. - June 18, 2024 - Fantasy Sports EVO
Bojoko.com Celebrates €75 Million in All-Time Deposits Milestone
Leading UK-Facing iGaming Affiliate Platform Hits Record Deposit Milestone, Affirms Position as Industry Leader - June 12, 2024 - Bojoko.com
UK Gambling Industry Reaches £15 Billion: New Report Contextualizes This Staggering Figure
The UK gambling industry is valued at £15 billion, surpassing major economic sectors and highlighting its substantial economic impact. - May 29, 2024 - Kabono
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io