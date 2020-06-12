PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Southern Premier Entertainment

Press Release

Receive press releases from Southern Premier Entertainment: By Email RSS Feeds:

Open Auditions Scheduled for Tunnel Hill Shindig Christmas Show


Large Holiday Production Show Seeking Local North Georgia Talent

Tunnel Hill, GA, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Southern Premier Entertainment is excited to announce open auditions for its 2020 production Christmas at the Tunnel Hill Shindig – a high-energy, production-style, holiday variety show. Southern Premier Entertainment looking for local talent including male and female singers, dancers, comedians, and variety acts for its Christmas show.

Open auditions are scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Tunnel Hill First Baptist Church in Tunnel Hill, Georgia. Singers will audition at 9:30am followed by dancers at 1:00pm that same afternoon. Please arrive 30 minutes early for registration. Singers should prepare two songs, sixty seconds each, of differing styles that showcases the singer’s range. Dancers will participate in a group audition and learn a dance routine with the Choreographer. Singers may be called back to participate in the dance audition. All auditionees should dress comfortably.

Southern Premier Entertainment is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization providing the north Georgia community with first-class musical and theatrical productions. More information about Christmas at the Tunnel Hill Shindig including ticket reservations can be found at www.TunnelHillShindig.com
Contact Information
Southern Premier Entertainment
Patton Locke
706-264-5387
Contact
tunnelhillshindig.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Southern Premier Entertainment
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help