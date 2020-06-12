Open Auditions Scheduled for Tunnel Hill Shindig Christmas Show

Press Releases Southern Premier Entertainment Press Release

Large Holiday Production Show Seeking Local North Georgia Talent

Southern Premier Entertainment is excited to announce open auditions for its 2020 production Christmas at the Tunnel Hill Shindig – a high-energy, production-style, holiday variety show. Southern Premier Entertainment looking for local talent including male and female singers, dancers, comedians, and variety acts for its Christmas show.

Open auditions are scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Tunnel Hill First Baptist Church in Tunnel Hill, Georgia. Singers will audition at 9:30am followed by dancers at 1:00pm that same afternoon. Please arrive 30 minutes early for registration. Singers should prepare two songs, sixty seconds each, of differing styles that showcases the singer's range. Dancers will participate in a group audition and learn a dance routine with the Choreographer. Singers may be called back to participate in the dance audition. All auditionees should dress comfortably.

Southern Premier Entertainment is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization providing the north Georgia community with first-class musical and theatrical productions. More information about Christmas at the Tunnel Hill Shindig including ticket reservations can be found at www.TunnelHillShindig.com

Contact Information
Southern Premier Entertainment

Patton Locke

706-264-5387



tunnelhillshindig.com



