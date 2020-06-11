Bactronix Franchise Push Sees Unprecedented Success in Marketplace

Press Releases Bactronix Press Release Share Blog

Bactronix is sharing the franchise opportunity for robust territories upwards of one million people. “These are impressive numbers within the franchise marketplace,” stated Devin Conner, franchise consultant with W.C. Developers. “We are seeing incredible growth within every territory that has sold. Each one has quadrupled in numbers over the past 3 months.”



Bactronix has been voted as one of the top 50 franchises in the United States by several franchise-specific media outlets.



Last week the entire state of Colorado was sold as one exclusive Bactronix franchise territory. More than 20 Bactronix franchise units have sold, with 12 units selling during the past four-week period. “This is an opportunity that any motivated business person should look into. No experience is necessary, and the numbers couldn’t be more impressive,” stated Conner. The Bactronix initial investment is estimated around $85K. “This is very low for something with this much potential and can be operated from a home-based office.”



Bactronix uses EPA-registered products and developed an exclusive testing and application process that is warranted for one year and backed by the Bactronix Antimicrobial Seal of Certification. Bactronix has revolutionized the industry with their exclusive Bactronizing Process by using BactroKill disinfectant and BactroBlock protectant. BactroBlock incorporates nanotechnology designed to protect surface materials with antimicrobial residual efficacy. Bactronix ensures 100% coverage through an electrostatically charged process that does not produce harmful VOCs or by-products. Other services provided by Bactronix include dryer vent and air duct cleaning, mold remediation, vapor barriers, and Bed Bug treatment with their exclusive non-toxic BactroBug product.



The franchise package from Bactronix includes extensive tutorials, training, certifications, and ongoing support. Marketing guidance includes professionally designed radio spots, tv commercials, ads, style guides, brochures, and a vehicle wrap. Interested candidates can view extensive details for the franchise opportunity on the Bactronix website at bactronix.com/franchising-opportunities.



Jose Kleynjans

412.375.7886



https://bactronix.com/



