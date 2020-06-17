Jeanette L. Hayden Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Jeanette L. Hayden

Jeanette Hayden is a special education teacher for the Blooming Grove Independent School District in Blooming Grove, Texas. For over 15 years, she has taught special education with specialty in Autism, Asperger, low incident disabilities, and functional life skills. She teaches elementary and middle school special education and works with Autistic and severely learning disabled children. Ms. Hayden has written some published and some unpublished articles about working with children with disabilities, inspirational stories, and satire.



Born November 4, 1959, Jeanette graduated from Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas with an Associate of Arts degree in Sociology. She then graduated from Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education of the Hearing Impaired and in Elementary Education. Ms. Hayden currently holds a Lifetime Texas Teacher Certificate in All-Level Deaf Education and Elementary 1-8, as well as Special Education Supplemental and ESL Supplemental certification.



Jeanette is married with two grown children and an adult stepdaughter. In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, Church activities, reading, playing games, sign language, and journaling.



"One's dignity may be assaulted, vandalized, and cruelly mocked, but cannot be taken away unless it is surrendered." –Michael J. Fox



For further information, contact www.bgisd.org.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Waxahachie, TX, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jeanette L. Hayden of Waxahachie, Texas has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of special education. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they most never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



