Bonnie M. Albrecht, President Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Bonnie M. Albrecht, President

Bonnie M. Albrecht is the president of SRI Technologies Inc., a recruiting and staffing firm specializing in engineering contractors and temp workers in a variety of industries in Schaumburg, Illinois. Incorporated in 1994, they serve clients’ needs for professional contractors and are a major provider of professional contract staffing solutions nationwide. Ms. Albrecht has been president for over 25 years and oversees all operations. Ms. Albrecht also serves as an office manager at SRI Systems Research since 1980.



Born February 5, 1954, Bonnie obtained an A.S. in Biology and an A.A. in Early Childhood Education from Harper College. She started out in HR in the permanent employment industry and saw a need for the temporary employment industry. She invested time, money, and belief. Bonnie volunteers for WINGS (Women in Need, Growing Stronger), a charity for homeless women that also provides domestic violence help. In addition, she works with Citizens for Conservation. In her spare time, she enjoys making plastic mats for the homeless and playing with her pet cats.



For further information, contact www.sritalent.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



