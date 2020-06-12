Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Siemplify Press Release

Siemplify Unveils Industry's First Cloud-Native SOAR Platform

Siemplify Cloud Presents Unparalleled Time-to-Value, Ease of Deployment and Improved Security Operations for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Networks

New York, NY, June 12, 2020 --



Built using cloud-native technologies, Siemplify Cloud also makes it easier than ever to secure hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Siemplify Cloud seamlessly connects to native cloud threat detection technologies, traditional detection tools, such as SIEM and EDR, as well as any on-premises tools, effectively bridging the gap between cloud and on-premises security operations to deliver unified incident response at the speed of cloud.



The Siemplify Security Operations Platform combines SOAR with end-to-end security operations management to make analysts more productive, security engineers more effective and managers more informed about the SOC. Trusted by many of the world’s leading enterprises and MSSPs, security teams leverage Siemplify to reduce alert overload, build automated processes that slash response times and measure and improve SOC performance.



“The technologies that security operations teams rely on daily, such as SIEM, EDR and threat intelligence, are moving to the cloud at an accelerated pace,” said Amos Stern, CEO and co-founder of Siemplify. “Coupled with the fact that nearly every enterprise has a growing cloud footprint it needs to secure, there is no better place for a security operations platform than the cloud. We are thrilled to continue to demonstrate our leadership and commitment to the SOAR category by providing a true cloud-native SOAR platform.”



Siemplify Cloud is available in the following packages:



- Essentials: For smaller security operations teams looking to automate key use cases quickly and easily. Siemplify Essentials includes all pre-packaged use cases, as well as the ability to build custom playbooks.

- Professional: For larger security operations teams with more advanced security processes and higher alert volumes, Siemplify Professional features unlimited alert volume, playbook creation and includes a dedicated customer success manager.

- Enterprise: For enterprise SOCs looking to manage large scale security operations from end to end. Siemplify Enterprise includes advanced capabilities, such as crisis management, business intelligence and premium 24/7 support.

- Service Provider: For MSSPs looking to deliver high-margin, tailored security services to a diverse and demanding customer base. Siemplify Service Provider includes unlimited multi-tenancy, secure remote connectivity to customer sites and a customer portal for complete visibility into managed operations.



The Siemplify Community Edition continues to be available for free download for the benefit of the security community.



All Siemplify Cloud versions make extensive use of Siemplify’s use case marketplace. Deployed in minutes, use cases are designed to address a specific challenge, such as ransomware or phishing, and come packaged with all the playbooks, integrations and data required to get up and running. New use cases are continuously added by Siemplify experts, as well as members of the Siemplify Community and instantly available to all Siemplify Cloud users.



“The combination of an on-premises deployment, time-consuming playbook creation and a lofty price tag has traditionally put SOAR out of reach for all but the highest end of the market,” Stern said. “Siemplify Cloud is the first offering with the flexibility and functionality required to enable security teams of all sizes to reap the benefits of SOAR.”



Starting at $2,500/month, Siemplify Cloud is generally available. Security professionals can sign up for a free 14-day trial of Siemplify Essentials and Siemplify Professional by visiting: siemplify.co/get-started.



About Siemplify

Siemplify, the leading independent security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider, is redefining security operations for enterprises and MSSPs worldwide. The Siemplify platform is an intuitive workbench that enables security teams to manage their operations from end to end, respond to cyberthreats with speed and precision and get smarter with every analyst interaction. Founded in 2015 by Israeli Intelligence experts, with extensive experience running and training security operations centers worldwide, Siemplify has raised $58 million in funding to date and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv. Visit us at siemplify.co or follow us on Twitter at @Siemplify.



