Weichmann Named National Sales Manager for Vital Essentials

Joey Weichmann has been promoted to National Sales Manager. He will manage the sales and distribution of Vital Essentials and Vital Cat(R) brands for the United States and Canada.





“Joey has been with us for four years and he’s played a key role in our company’s ongoing success,” says Melissa Olson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Vital Essentials. “We are thrilled to promote him to our National Sales Manager position to continue to develop and increase the distribution of our products throughout North America.”



Weichmann has a Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the Lubar School of Business. He joined Vital Essentials in 2016 after working in sales and retail management for more than 14 years. Weichmann previously held the positions of Region Manager and Key Account Manager for the Green Bay-based raw pet food manufacturer.



“This has been the most personally and professionally rewarding company that I have ever worked for,” Weichmann says. “This company has challenged me to grow in ways I had never anticipated, all while having a blast and making an impact in the lives of pet parents and their pets across North America.”



About Carnivore Meat Company

Melissa Olson

800-7430-322



www.vitalessentialsraw.com



