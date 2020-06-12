Diversifying Baking Mixes with Asian Baking Kits

Press Releases Nom Nom Events Press Release

Make three different Asian cookies in a unique at-home experience.

Phoenix, AZ, June 12, 2020 --(



Asian Cookies Baking Kit (Just add butter, eggs, and/or vegetable oil):



-- Almond Cookies that melt in the mouth

- Makes 24 large 4-inch cookies

- Ingredients include: Almond flour, all purpose flour, roasted almonds, sugar, salt, baking soda

-- Gluten Free Sesame Crisps that taste like sesame candy without the stickiness

- Makes 24 large 4-inch cookies

- Ingredients include: Roasted sesame seeds, almond flour, sugar

-- Walnut Cookies that are crunchy and taste like toffee

- Makes 24 large 3-inch cookies

- Ingredients include: Cake flour, roasted walnuts, salt, baking soda, baking powder



Cookies can be made in 30 minutes to one hour. Mixes are prepackaged individually, so one dozen cookies can be baked at a time. Mixes can be saved to bake at the next party or entertain kids with a fun experience.



The DIY cookie kit also includes a live stream with Happy Buns' baker demonstrating the kits on July 2. Guests can follow along or watch the recorded event at a later time. The ticket purchase will support a local small business impacted by the pandemic.



Jay Kwan

623-282-2105



facebook.com/eventsnom



