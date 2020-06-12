Press Releases Impact Church Press Release

Receive press releases from Impact Church: By Email RSS Feeds: March for Change, a Peaceful Protest Against Racial Injustice

Jacksonville, FL, June 12, 2020 --(



This peaceful protest against racial injustice in our nation will be approximately two miles starting from 8985 Lone Star Rd., ending at the JSO Subsstation at Regency Square Mall. To register for this event and view the map, go to weareimpact.com/march.



The public is welcome.



“One of the founding principles of this country was to be a place where all men were created equal. I believe we are on the verge of a historical moment, where God is getting us closer to that realization of equality and justice for all,” said George Davis, Pastor of Impact Church.



About Impact Church

Impact Church is a non-denominational church with a heavy emphasis on solid biblical teaching and practical everyday application. Impact’s purpose is to help all people to come to Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. We offer small groups for every interest, as well as special activities and outings for the young and the young at heart. Since its inception, Impact Church continues to experience growth by the awesome power of God. For more information, visit www.weareimpact.com Jacksonville, FL, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Impact Church, Impact Christian Academy, and Arlington 20/20 will be hosting, March for Change on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1pm.This peaceful protest against racial injustice in our nation will be approximately two miles starting from 8985 Lone Star Rd., ending at the JSO Subsstation at Regency Square Mall. To register for this event and view the map, go to weareimpact.com/march.The public is welcome.“One of the founding principles of this country was to be a place where all men were created equal. I believe we are on the verge of a historical moment, where God is getting us closer to that realization of equality and justice for all,” said George Davis, Pastor of Impact Church.About Impact ChurchImpact Church is a non-denominational church with a heavy emphasis on solid biblical teaching and practical everyday application. Impact’s purpose is to help all people to come to Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. We offer small groups for every interest, as well as special activities and outings for the young and the young at heart. Since its inception, Impact Church continues to experience growth by the awesome power of God. For more information, visit www.weareimpact.com Contact Information Impact Church

Randall Jordan

904-725-3636



weareimpact.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Impact Church